"That's your qualification?": Kody Brown mocks Brianna LaPaglia's podcaster career on Special Forces: World's Toughest Test

Brianna LaPaglia with ex Zach Bryan (Image via Getty)

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test season 4 returned with a new episode on Thursday, October 9. Titled Warzone, the segment saw Kody Brown laughing when Brianna “Chickenfry” LaPaglia told him what she did for a living.

Kody and Brianna were paired up during a challenge, where they worked together to help move a civilian in a simulated war zone.

During a break, Sister Wives star Kody asked Brianna about her “gig,” to which she replied that she was a podcaster.

Upon hearing that, Kody laughed and said:



“Oh, and that’s all? That’s your qualification?”



For the unversed, Brianna hosts the BFFs podcast with Josh Richards and has previously hosted PlanBri Uncut.

The 26-year-old Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test star currently has over 1.2 million followers on Instagram.

Later in the episode, Brianna was called into the interrogation room, where she opened up about her breakup with country singer Zach Bryan, explaining how it had inspired her to join the show.

Although she was not fond of “violence,” she was determined to outlast her competitors and go far in a quest to find her voice and identity.

How did Kody Brown and Brianna LaPaglia fare in episode 3 of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test?







For the mission in episode 3 of the Fox series, the contestants were introduced to a casualty evacuation task.



“Operating in three-man teams, you will go deep into enemy territory, locate your fallen comrades, marked by USA insignia,” a DS explained.



That said, the contestants were put into teams and moved out to rescue the casualties from the simulated war zone.

Kody was teamed up with Brianna and Olympic soccer champion Christie Pearce in the last team to take on the casevac task.

As soon as they started, they located a fallen comrade and began their evacuation.

While Kody carried the front of the stretcher with the comrade in it, Brianna and Christie supported the back.

They navigated their way through narrow alleys amid blasts and pressure from the DS.

While speaking to the Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test cameras, Brianna opened up about her past struggles, explaining what she expected from herself.



“Over the past couple of years, I wasn’t allowed to be me. From what I’ve experienced, I think women get steamrolled a lot, and they get put in corners. I used to be very strong. I don’t wanna give anyone power over me,” she said.



The podcaster added that she wanted to “take control” and accomplish things on her own.

However, she and Christie struggled to keep up with Kody in the challenge and even took breaks to regain their composure.

But the Sister Wives star refused to wait and pushed them to continue.

Although they reached the finish line with one comrade, they failed the mission because they left the second comrade in the war zone.

However, they were not the only ones who had failed the task. None of the other teams were able to pass the challenge either.



“That was crazy. That was like these last two years of my d*mn life,” Brianna mentioned.



What did Brianna LaPaglia say about her relationship with Zach Bryan?

While speaking to the Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test cameras, Brianna shared that she met her ex-boyfriend through Instagram DMs.

She described their relationship as a “very fast-moving” one, which should have triggered “red flags” in her mind, but did not.

Brianna said that she was “blinded by a lot of things.”

Later, in the interrogation room, she alleged that she was offered $12.9 million to “sign away” her voice, claiming that Zach had tried to silence her.

However, she refused the money.

While Brianna pushed through her inhibitions and continued her journey on the show, Jussie Smollett became the third person to exit the competition series.

Stay tuned for more updates.