When will The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 3 air? Release date, what to expect and more explored

Miranda McWhorter, Jessi Ngatikaura, Layla Taylor, Mikayla Matthews, Mayci Neeley, Taylor Frankie Paul, Jennifer Affleck, Whitney Leavitt and Demi Engemann from The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives Season 2 (Image via Getty Images)

On November 13, all ten episodes of Season 3 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives will premiere exclusively on Hulu in the United States and on Disney+ in areas where Hulu is not available.

The teaser and press promoting the show both disclosed the launch date on 28 August. On June 1, during the Season 2 reunion event, the third season was formally revealed.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives would continue after Season 2 when Hulu first bought 20 further episodes in October 2024, which would be divided over two seasons of ten episodes each.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 3: What to Expect







The cast was shocked by an explosive and rumored affair revelation last season, and this season promises to delve further into the emotional upheaval and tensions left unaddressed from Season 2.

Fans around the world will be able to follow every discovery about the #MomTok sisterhood, as the season will be streamed on Hulu domestically and Disney+ globally in select markets.

It has been revealed that all core cast members of #MomTok will return for the upcoming season: Taylor Miranda McWhorter, Jen Affleck, Layla Taylor, Mayci Neeley, Mikayla Matthews, Demi Engemann, Jessi Ngatikaura, Frankie Paul and Whitney Leavitt.

Jen Affleck stepped away from work for personal reasons during the second season, then returned changed. She shared in talks that expecting her third child had a profound impact on her perspective, especially as a mom.

Season 3 Storylines and Trailer Insights

The official Season 3 trailer, unveiled on September 16, showcased the cast's raw emotional moments and growing conflicts.

Several conflicts teased in the Season 3 trailer focus on Jessi Ngatikaura, who is the target of heartache and rumors following the accusation of an affair made by Marciano Brunette, a cast member of Hulu's Vanderpump Villa.

Jessi, visibly emotional in the trailer, repeatedly said,



"There's so much more that I'm excited to share... I think people will be able to relate to my story."



The rifts inside the #MomTok buddy circle are demonstrated by Taylor Frankie Paul's vow to "go live and tell everyone" about Jessi in one contentious argument.

Frequently portrayed as a villain, Demi Engemann makes a comeback amidst ongoing disputes on social media about the group's public image.

In the clip, Jen Affleck discusses her personal problems and faith, revealing that acceptance and self-love are constant obstacles.

Layla Taylor faced claims that she altered her appearance to fit in with what’s considered beautiful in Utah, sparking a story about who we are versus how others perceive us.

Folks involved with the show say they’ll delve into what happened after last season’s revelations, including the accusations of cheating and the fractured bonds between friends.

The big reunion show went live on July 1. It gave fans a first look at what’s coming in Season 3.

More details on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 3

Season 3 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives delves into shaky commitments, broken faith, deception, and a clash between online motherhood personas and their partners’ digital lives.

Hulu released the initial episodes of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives on September 6, 2024.

The second season premiered with ten episodes, arriving on May 15, 2025.

Hulu then greenlit another season. They’d already ordered twenty installments, alongside ten from last year.

On November 13, Hulu will release every episode at once. Simultaneously, the series, rooted in the world of “MomTok,” has already begun to stir things up, fueling discussions both online and in person.

Stay tuned for more such updates!​