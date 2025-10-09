Jussie Smollett exits Special Forces: World's Toughest Test after allergic reaction causes breathing issues

Jussie Smollett (Image via Getty)

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test season 4 continued on October 9, 2025, with another recruit leaving the competition.

Actor and singer Jussie Smollett exited the Fox reality series after experiencing a medical issue linked to an allergic reaction.

The episode focused on the third day of training, where the celebrities were dropped into a simulated war zone in the Moroccan desert.

Their task was to locate and extract “fallen comrades” while crossing rocky terrain, facing obstacles, and working under the pressure of mock explosions and intense heat.

Smollett appeared determined to continue despite clear signs of discomfort. He told cameras,

“My older sister told me, ‘Jussie, you do not have to prove anything,’ but I do. I want to show myself that I can do it.”

During the challenge, he nearly vomited and later developed a persistent cough that worsened after returning to base.

Concerned teammates noticed his struggle, and Jessie James Decker advised him to visit the medic. Smollett agreed and was examined by Dr. Andy Brown, the show’s chief medical officer, who found significant chest inflammation caused by an allergic reaction to dust in the desert air.

Following medical advice, the directing staff decided to withdraw Smollett from the series.

Though visibly disappointed, Smollett accepted the outcome. His exit marked the fourth early departure of the season.

Health issue leads to Jussie Smollett’s withdrawal in Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test

During the episode, Smollett’s condition became noticeable to the other recruits as his cough persisted. Jessie James Decker was one of the first to express concern, asking,

“You alright, honey? If you need to go to the medic, go to the medic.”

Smollett initially downplayed his symptoms, replying that it was “probably not” serious but decided to get checked out.

At the medical tent, Dr. Andy Brown examined him and said,

“You’ve got inflammation all throughout your chest. Is it hurting every time you cough?”

Smollett confirmed the pain, and Dr. Brown diagnosed an allergic reaction likely caused by dust exposure.

He explained that Smollett’s chest “sounded horrendous” and that continuing could risk further breathing complications.

After reviewing the situation, the production team and directing staff agreed with the doctor’s recommendation for immediate medical withdrawal.

Director Jason Fox told Smollett that the decision was “out of our hands,” then removed his armband to confirm the exit. Smollett left camp on day three of the challenge, officially ending his participation.

Emotional exit and episode recap of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test

After being informed of his withdrawal, Smollett reflected on his experience in a confessional, saying,

“There have been too many opportunities in my life to quit on things, on myself, and I don’t quit easily.”

The actor expressed disappointment but recognized that his health made continuing impossible.

The third episode also highlighted the demanding physical and mental conditions faced by all recruits.

Participants were tested on endurance, teamwork, and decision-making under simulated combat pressure.

They carried heavy packs, assisted teammates through obstacles, and performed rescue exercises in the desert. The challenge left several recruits struggling to stay hydrated and focused.

Smollett’s departure followed earlier exits by Brittany Cartwright, Eva Marcille, and Teresa Giudice, who left during the first two days.

The remaining fourteen participants include Shawn Johnson, Andrew East, Kody Brown, Gia Giudice, Jessie James Decker, Nick Young, and others.

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test continues airing Thursdays at 9 pm on Fox, as the remaining celebrities face the next phase of military-style endurance challenges in the Moroccan desert.

