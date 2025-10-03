Ravi Patel describes Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test season 4 as “wild” and shares why fans should tune in

Ravi Patel (Image via Getty)

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test season 4 continued to draw attention as actor Ravi Patel opened up about his experience on the show.

In an exclusive interview with Fox 5 Atlanta’s Natalie McCann on Thursday, October 2, 2025, Patel spoke about what it was really like to be part of the intense competition. He gave detailed insights into the challenges contestants faced behind the scenes.

McCann asked Patel if he had any idea what he was getting himself into before joining. Patel said that everyone he spoke to from previous seasons told him it was the “craziest thing” they had ever done. He confirmed, “They were right.”

“It’s harder off camera than it is on camera, it’s wild,” he said.

Patel explained that he initially expected a typical “reality show” with snacks and downtime, but soon realized it was far from that. With tasks, starvation and midnight tests or workouts, the experience was much more difficult than he anticipated.

Patel also spoke about how dangerous the environment could be and reflected on the personal growth he experienced. He noted that the collaborative spirit among contestants helped them through the competition.

Patel explained that he initially thought it would be like a “reality show,” where he would receive snacks and rest between tasks. Instead, he faced a completely different environment.

He spoke about starvation, being woken up in the middle of the night for tests or workouts, and how these factors made the experience especially difficult. He admitted,

“It’s actually dangerous, I understand why I had to sign away my life, before I did it.”

McCann asked him how the challenges affected his understanding of himself. Patel said that before one boxing match, he “looked like a psychopath,” but later felt that he “did well” and was proud of his performance.

This part of the interview demonstrated how the show pushed his limits and provided him with a deeper understanding of his own resilience.

Bonds and teamwork built during Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test

Although the show’s format focuses on individual performance, Patel told McCann that he did feel a sense of unity with his fellow contestants. Out of the 20 participants, seven were from Nashville, including him, which created an immediate bond.

“It was extremely collaborative and everyone were super supportive,” he added.

Patel emphasized that they were pushing each other throughout the competition, describing it as one of the “coolest” experiences of his life.

He said that even though the tasks were very hard on the body and mind, the friendly and helpful atmosphere made it easier for everyone to get through.

The contestants helped each other during drills, shared small tips for the tasks and gave emotional support during breaks. Patel said this kind of teamwork was something he did not expect before joining.

McCann also said these situations might have helped him learn more about himself. Patel agreed, saying that while the challenges were tough, they gave him a chance to see how much he could push himself and how he reacted under stress.

His thoughts revealed that, beyond the hard tests, the show provided space for growth, teamwork, and self-discovery that people watching at home often do not see.

