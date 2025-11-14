"Hi, handsome": Robyn sends husband Kody a heartfelt video on Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test

Kody Brown from Special Forces: World's Toughest Test (Image via Getty)

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, season 4, aired a new episode on November 13, 2025. Titled Evasion, the segment featured the remaining recruits receiving video messages from their family and loved ones.

Among the players was Sister Wives fame and former polygamist Kody Brown, who became emotional after receiving a message from his wife, Robyn Brown.

She started by addressing Kody, then told him how much she and their children missed him.



“Hi, handsome. I’m sure you’re charming everyone and making friends and just impressing everyone with what you can pull off and what you can do,” she said.



She continued that she and the children were praying for him, sending him “light and love.”

Kody married Robyn in December 2014, and even legally adopted her children from her previous relationship with David Jessop.

While Kody devoted himself to Robyn and their marriage, his dynamics with his other wives fell apart.

In November 2021, Christine Brown separated from Kody, followed by Janelle Brown, who left him in 2022. His third wife, Meri, also parted ways with him in January 2023.

With that, Robyn became his sole wife.

Robyn was not on board with Kody’s participation in Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test season 4







In an exclusive interview with Us Weekly, published on September 11, 2025, Kody shared that his wife was not thrilled about his signing up for the FOX show.



“She was like, ‘I just don’t think I would.’ She’s the kind of wife that has concern for everybody, and so she’s a worrier,” Kody said.



He continued:



“She’s going to worry about me, and she’s like, ‘I don’t want you doing that.’”



Although he appreciated her concern, the former polygamist did not entirely dismiss her worries. He knew the dangers of competing in a show that would push his limits and potentially even threaten his life.

Kody recalled that his wife was never at ease with the concept of the competition. But at the same time, she was unwilling to stop him from taking on the challenge.

Robyn eventually warmed to the idea and, as Kody noted, she looked forward to seeing him on Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.

In the latest episode, Kody and the other recruits received video messages from home, a test meant to put them in an emotionally heightened state before their mission.

Robyn’s message made Kody emotional, and the Directing Staff pointed out that his tears were “real.”

They believed his emotional state showcased his genuine self, as one expert said:



“That look in his eyes is not manufactured. It’s real.”



How did Kody perform while receiving training on how to survive behind enemy lines in episode 8 of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test?

In the latter half of the episode, the six remaining recruits were divided into two groups and trained on how to stay under the radar and escape an invasion.

Kody was put in a team with Brianna and Shawn, who urged him not to panic and remain composed.



“You’re the strength, we’re the brains,” Brianna said.



They were sent on a mission to reach a safe house while evading capture from an enemy hunter force.

Kody clashed with his teammates as they navigated their way to a telecom store in a village.

While the women wanted to seek help from the locals, Kody wished to avoid being seen.

The team appeared disorganized, with the women often having to ask Kody to “stay together.”

As they progressed, Kody had more disagreements with his team members regarding directions.

The episode ended on a cliffhanger, as they continued their search to their next location.

Stay tuned for more updates.