Top Black Friday and Cyber Monday home deals you can’t miss this 2025 season

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 24: Signs advertising Black Friday sales are seen in the Oxford Street shopping district on November 24, 2023 in London, England. Traditionally Black Friday is the Friday after Thanksgiving in the United States where Christmas shopping is launched in the store with widespread discounted goods and sales. In recent years this practice has been adopted by the UK retail trade. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales are not officially until November 28, 2025, and December 1, 2025, respectively, but several retailers and brands are already offering mouthwatering discounts. Retail giants like Amazon, Home Depot, Target, and Best Buy are offering home appliances, gadgets, and electronics for up to 50% off.

It’s a great time to grab the home appliances you’ve been eyeing all year at great prices. The list below highlights some of the best deals currently available.

Robot vacuum, Indoor Cam, Flip Toaster and other home appliances to buy at discounted prices



1) ECOVACS DEEBOT X9 PRO Omni Robot Vacuum and Mop

This automated cleaner makes tidying up the home simpler. The Robot Vacuum can refill its water tank, wash its mop rollers, and self-empty its dust bin. It comes with a camera that allows it to avoid obstacles on the ground. The high-suction motor also impressively absorbs particles. It’s now selling for $699.99, down from its original price of $999.99, at Amazon.

2) Ring Starter set with Battery Doorbell and Indoor Cam

This security appliance comes with a video doorbell and an indoor camera linked to an app, enabling users to view live feeds from anywhere. The doorbell provides a full-length video and allows the homeowner to communicate with anyone at the door. Enjoy a 50% discount on Best Buy, now $69.99 instead of $139.99.

3) Ninja 18 Qt. Flip Toaster Oven & Air Fryer

This popular oven and air fryer is available for 28% off on Target. It is suitable for roasting chicken and vegetables, and can also be used to make pizza, toast, and dehydrated fruits. It also maximizes space, as you can flip the entire machine up so it rests against the wall when not in use. According to the brand description, this appliance has room to cook for four people. Buy for $179.99 instead of $249.99 at Target.

4) Crock-Pot Multimeal multicooker slow cooker

From November 27 to December 2, 2025, savvy shoppers can purchase this innovative Crock-Pot cooker for 29% off its original price on Amazon. This slow cooker allows you to cook multiple meals simultaneously at varying temperatures and with different cooking functions. It is programmable and saves cooking time. Buy now for $128 instead of $180 at Amazon.

5) LG LF24Z6530S Counter Depth French Door Refrigerator

This counter-depth fridge offers 23.7 cubic feet of storage. Alongside a fingerprint-resistant surface, the French door refrigerator boasts a built-in air infiltration system that reduces odors. It can also make large spherical ice! Shop for $1,999 instead of $3,899 on Home Depot.

