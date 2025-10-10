LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 18: A California Lottery poster advertises Powerball and other lotteries at a convenience store on July 18, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. The Powerball jackpot for the drawing on July 19th is now estimated to be $1 billion after three months of drawings without a winner. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

The Powerball drawing held on Wednesday, October 8, 2025, kept players across the country waiting to see if anyone would claim the growing jackpot. The winning numbers for the night were 6, 12, 25, 40, 52 and the Powerball was 18.

The Power Play multiplier for this draw was 2x, according to lottery officials. As of Thursday morning, officials confirmed that no ticket matched all six numbers, meaning the jackpot will roll over once again.

This rollover increases the total prize to an estimated $190 million for the next drawing, continuing Powerball’s run of consecutive weeks without a grand prize winner.

Smaller prizes still awarded

Although there was no jackpot winner, several players won lower prizes. Matching five white balls without the Powerball number secures a $1 million prize, while other lower prizes range from $50,000 to $4, depending on how many figures were matched.

Players who decided on the Power Play option saw their non-jackpot prizes doubled. Powerball drawings take place three times a week, on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, and tickets cost $2 per play. Players elect five figures from 1 to 69 and one Powerball number from 1 to 26.

For an extra dollar, players can add the Power Play multiplier, which can multiply non-jackpot winnings by up to five times depending on the draw.

​Where the next jackpot stands

With the jackpot climbing again, excitement continues to grow among Powerball suckers nationwide. The coming drawing is listed for Saturday, October 11, 2025, and if no one wins, the prize will continue to increase.

Powerball’s rolling jackpots have made it one of the most popular lottery games in the U.S., constantly leading to multi-million-dollar payouts. Lottery officers continue to remind players to check their tickets precisely and play responsibly. Indeed, though most players don’t win the top prize, the lower winning prize bracket still makes a difference for thousands of actors.

Winners of prizes up to $600 can claim their plutocrat from authorized retailers, while larger prizes must be claimed through sanctioned state lottery services. Powerball is available in 45 countries, along with Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Each ticket that was bought really contributes to original education and public programs, depending on state regulations. As of now, the October 8 drawing adds another entry to Powerball’s long list of rollovers, leaving players eager to see if the coming round eventually brings a jackpot winner or another rise toward an indeed larger prize.