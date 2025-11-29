Did anyone win the massive $684 million Powerball jackpot? Here are the full winning numbers for Nov. 26, 2025

CALIFORNIA, USA - JULY 18: A person plays lottery at a store as US Powerball jackpot grand prize grew to a whopping $1 billion after no ticket got all six numbers in San Mateo, California, United States on July 18, 2023. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

​Many people were excited and hoping to win the huge $684.8 million Powerball jackpot on Wednesday, November 26, 2025. But lottery officials said that no one won the jackpot in this drawing. Although the top prize was not won, thousands of people across the country still received smaller prizes.

The winning numbers for this drawing were: 7, 8, 15, 19, 28, and the Powerball was 3.

The Power Play was 3X, which means players who added Power Play were able to multiply their smaller prizes by three.

Because nobody matched all the numbers, the jackpot now rolls over to the next drawing. The next Powerball draw will take place on Saturday, November 29, at 10:59 p.m. ET. The new jackpot is estimated to be $719 million, or approximately $333.3 million if the cash option is chosen.

Thousands Still Won Smaller Prizes

Even without a jackpot winner, many people still won money. In Ohio alone, the November 26 drawing created more than 24,000 winning tickets. Here is a simple breakdown:

33 tickets won $300

won 49 tickets won $100

won 894 tickets won $21

won 6,705 tickets won $12

won 1,659 tickets won $7

won 14,734 tickets won $4

​

Across the country, there were also four $1 million winners. These lucky tickets were sold in California, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and South Carolina.

Powerball officials say the odds of winning the jackpot are very difficult — about 1 in 292 million. The chances of winning $1 million are 1 in 11.6 million. Still, many people enjoy playing because even small prizes can make a big difference.

Ohio has seen many big lottery wins in 2025. Some of the biggest include:

A $112 million Mega Millions jackpot in South Euclid

A $2 million Cashword scratch-off winner in Cuyahoga Falls

Two Rolling Cash 5 jackpot winners on the same day in Chardon

Two Lucky for Life winners earning $25,000 a year for life

Several $1 million VIP Millions scratch-off winners

A $10 million Extreme Millions scratch-off winner in Cincinnati

​

With the jackpot rising again, many players hope that the next drawing might finally produce a winner. Until then, people are checking their tickets to see if they won anything in the latest draw.