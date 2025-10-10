What did Jason Hare do? Details explored as Alabama police chief resigns over leaked video

Jason Hare resigned after authorities started investigating a case of s*xual harassment (Image via Getty)

Cordova Police Department Chief Jason Hare has resigned from his job after a video of his alleged interaction with a woman started trending. According to WBMA, the clip was taken from surveillance footage recorded on August 26.

Notably, the authorities are investigating the matter of a s*xual harassment reportedly involving an 18-year-old female employee. However, her identity remains unknown. As per the viral video, Jason allegedly approached the person, who was a dispatcher, and pulled her towards him by grabbing her head.

According to WVTM13, Mayor Jeremy Pate first revealed Jason Hare’s resignation earlier this week, on October 7, 2025. The details of the video were initially not disclosed.

Hare started working for the police department around four months ago, and Jeremy addressed the resignation while speaking to AL.com by saying:

“We are aware of information that is being circulated regarding a City employee, however it is our practice not to comment on specific personal matters. We take all reports of employee misconduct very seriously and respond promptly and thoroughly.”

Following Jason’s resignation, Harold Cox stepped in for a temporary period as the chief. He had previously worked for the Dora Police Department.

Audio was missing from the viral video featuring Jason Hare: Allegations and other details explained

ABC 33/40 had initially obtained the clip, which reportedly led to the resignation of Jason, accepted by Mayor Jeremy Pate. Notably, the resignation letter was dated October 6, 2025, as stated by WBMA.

While Jason Hare has not commented from his side about the ongoing matter, the viral video featured him playing with the hair of the employee a few moments after they met. The girl was seemingly trying to make Jason leave, following which Hare allegedly leaned over her.

Jason was standing in the clip as he pulled the girl towards him by holding her hair and got close to the latter by putting his hands around the victim’s neck. However, the video did not have any audio to get a better idea of the entire incident.

During an interview with AL.com, a family member of the victim claimed that the girl initially did not report the incident. The individual said that the girl was scared since a police chief was involved in the case. She was then approached by another employee, who checked her condition and immediately spoke to the supervisors about the video.

While reading Jason Hare’s resignation letter, Jeremy Pate said that they have been handling everything in a “swift manner” despite that the incident is being discussed online. Pate mentioned that such things cannot be controlled and added:

“Nobody wants to be in a position like that. Flesh is weak. People get caught up ins tuff sometimes that they don’t intentionally or don’t necessarily want to do. I’m not making excuses for anybody, I’m just saying everybody gets caught up in situations that aren’t good situations.”

Pate said that everyone needs to ensure that they are not doing anything wrong and that everything remains professional. Meanwhile, further updates on the investigation of the s*xual harassment case are currently awaited.