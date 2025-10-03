"Stop talking about it": Special Forces: World's Toughest Test fans react to Jussie Smollett bringing up his hate crime controversy

Jussie Smollett (Image via Getty)

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test season 4 returned with a new episode on October 2, 2025.

The segment showcased actor Jussie Smollett opening up about his 2019 hate crime controversy during a meeting with DS Jason “Foxy” Fox and DS Jovon “Q” Quarles.

When asked to explain why he decided to sign up for the FOX competition series, Jussie said:

“Just certain things that have happened to me. Certain things [that were] extremely public and kind of being painted as someone that you’re not and somehow getting the chance to show who you actually are.”

In 2019, Jussie reported to the Chicago Police Department that he had been the victim of a racist and homophobic hate crime after two masked individuals attacked him.

However, the following month, the Empire alum was charged with “disorderly conduct and filing a false report,” as police found evidence that proved Jussie had faked the entire scene and even paid the attackers for staging the incident.

Although the charges were initially dropped, he was found guilty of five counts of disorderly conduct in 2021.

In November 2024, the guilty conviction was overturned, and Jussie has since maintained his innocence.

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test fans on X disliked hearing Jussie bring up the controversy every time he spoke.

While some questioned his claims, others wonder why he had come on the show if he wanted things to remain private.

“Jussie needs to stop bringing up his story of being mugged. If he truly wants to move past it, stop talking about it,” a netizen commented.

Many Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test viewers questioned Jussie’s claims of innocence.

“I see Jussie is going to keep this lie going,” a fan wrote.

“He needs to stop lying about the story!” another one commented.

“Sir the whole world knew that you were not jumped. Stop with that mess,” an X user reacted.

Other Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test fans wondered why Jussie had signed up for the show.

“This will be good.. dishonest? True. Evidence speaks otherwise, you deserved your punishment trying to prove yourself? NEVER TALK ABOUT IT AGAIN? BE LEFT ALONE? WHY DUD YOU GO ON REALITY TV THEN? LEFT Damage is done Fussy Jussie,” a person wrote.

“If you wanted to be left alone then why did you go on the show? You had to know it was gonna be brought up. Thats not something people are gonna forget. I get you wanting a new start but can't expect people to never bring it up,” another netizen commented.

“Give Jessie Smollett the Oscar for playing "The Innocent Victim" one fan posted.

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, season 4: Jussie says he was painted as someone he was not

During a private meeting with DS Q and Foxy, Jussie was asked to explain why he had participated in the show.

The Empire actor referred to his 2019 hate crime controversy, saying he came on the show because it was an opportunity for him to show the world who he truly was.

According to him, he was painted as someone he was not, someone who was “dishonest” and the “opposite” of who he was.

“Majority of the world believes that somehow I did have something to do with an attack on myself. I was out one night and I was jumped. In court, I was called a liar. I went to jail for something that I didn’t do,” he added.

Looking back on the incident, the Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test star admitted that the incident scarred him significantly.

Although he did not express his emotions, he stated that it bothered him “every single day.”

Jussie added that he was afraid of letting himself down and that he did not want to fail.

Later, Jussie expressed that he never wanted to speak about the incident again, and confided in a co-star that he wished to be “left alone.”

Stay tuned for more updates.