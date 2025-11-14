Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test season 4 episode 8 recap: The remaining recruits face heavy gear hauls and a coordinated ‘extraction’ task

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test stars Gia Giudice (L) and Teresa Giudice attend the "Mafia Mamma" New York screening (Image via Getty)

The eighth episode of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test season 4 aired on November 13, 2025, featuring the remaining six recruits as they faced some of the most demanding physical and strategic challenges yet.

With only 48 hours left in the selection process, the participants were required to carry heavy gear, navigate harsh terrain, and complete a coordinated “extraction” task.

The episode addressed the question of what challenges the recruits confronted in this stage of the competition, showing both the physical exertion and simulated combat scenarios that tested their endurance and teamwork under pressure.

Episode 8 highlights of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test season 4

Morning exercises and initial challenges

The Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test episode began with the recruits called on parade, where the staff reminded them that while reaching this stage was an accomplishment, the competition was not yet over.

Kody Brown reported that the group was sore but ready for breakfast before continuing with the day’s tasks.

The first physical challenge involved carrying two 30-pound tires while marching together as a unit.

Following the tire exercise, the recruits transitioned to a rope-carrying segment, maintaining pace as a team.

Kody Brown and Randall Cobb were initially in the lead, with Andrew East and Shawn Johnson East close behind.

Throughout these exercises, Brianna LaPaglia experienced difficulty keeping up, and fellow recruits assisted.

Next, the group faced a mountain climb while carrying 90-pound chains. Brianna struggled during this portion, but the staff encouraged all participants to continue.

After completing these exercises, the recruits returned to the barracks for rest, allowing staff to assess their progress.

During the break, Andrew East, along with other participants, received surprise video messages from family members, providing both motivation and an opportunity to evaluate emotional resilience under controlled conditions.

Navigation and tactical exercises

Following the rest period, recruits were divided into two teams for a navigation exercise simulating enemy territory.

Shawn Johnson East, Kody Brown, and Brianna LaPaglia were trained in navigation techniques, while the remaining participants waited for their turn.

Both teams were assigned missions to reach a designated safe house while avoiding capture.

Throughout the exercise, teams encountered challenges in route selection, with some participants retracing steps to correct navigation errors.

Attack dogs and simulated enemy forces were deployed to test their responses under stress.

Andrew East led his team, which included Randall Cobb and Gia Giudice, into enemy territory.

The team was captured as part of the simulation, with participants’ heads covered and hands restrained.

Randall Cobb opted to withdraw from the competition during this exercise, citing difficulty handling the scenario.

Staff member Mark “Billy” Billingham commented on the realism of the capture, noting the mental and physical stress involved.

Remaining recruits and upcoming challenges

With Randall Cobb’s departure, the remaining Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test recruits are Andrew East, Gia Giudice, Kody Brown, Shawn Johnson East, and Brianna LaPaglia.

The final phase of the competition will focus on capture and interrogation exercises.

Staff highlighted the need for participants to continue through 12 hours of intensive mental and physical challenges leading up to the conclusion of the season.

The Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test episode concluded with recruits preparing for the final tasks, which will test endurance, strategic thinking, and the ability to remain composed under simulated combat conditions.

Stay tuned for more updates.