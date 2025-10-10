Who is John Patrick Amedori? Everything to know about the newlywed husband of The Bold and the Beautiful star Annika Noelle

ohn Patrick Amedori and Annika Nicole (Image via Instagram/ @annikanoelle)

Unlike Hope Logan from The Bold and the Beautiful, actress Annika Noelle’s love life seems to be sorted. The actress recently got hitched to John Patrick Amedori on October 5, 2025. John is an American actor and musician who is best known for his portrayal of Gabe Mitchell in Dear White People.

Recently, Annika Nicole posted a carousel of photos from her ceremony, which took place at The Lodge at Malibou Lake in Agoura, California, according to People Magazine, and captioned it with,

“A Ceremony at High Moon 🌖 10.05.25”

Everything to know about Annika Noelle’s husband, John Patrick Amedori

Born on April 20 in Baltimore, Maryland, USA, John Patrick Amedori is a versatile creative force in the entertainment industry. He is an actor, writer, director, and multi-instrumentalist musician with Tuscarora Indian heritage.

On the small screen, he is widely recognized for playing Gabe Mitchell in Netflix's critically acclaimed series Dear White People and most recently starred as Jack in the 2024 STARZ drama Three Women.

His TV resume also includes the recurring role of Aaron Rose on Gossip Girl and appearances on shows like The Good Doctor, HindsighT, Aquarius, and many more.

Amedori's film breakthrough came in 2000 in the feature film Almost Famous, where director Cameron Crowe cast him in a part after watching a tape of him playing electric guitar. He earned credits in popular films such as The Butterfly Effect, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, and The Last Stand.

Beyond acting, Amedori is a passionate multi-instrumentalist who frequently writes and records original music, including the song "Love Song" for the Stick It soundtrack.

John Patrick Amedori crossed paths with Annika Nicole at the Luna Luna exhibition in Los Angeles, an interactive show featuring art and amusement park elements. Their relationship sparked when they were invited to take part in an interactive artwork at the exhibit that centered on the theme of marriage.

Later, John got engaged to The Bold and the Beautiful fame Annika Noelle in November 2024. The couple broke the news of their engagement via People Magazine. Anyhow, months after their engagement.

Recently, John got married to actress Anika Noelle. The couple married in an intimate ceremony at The Lodge at Malibou Lake in Agoura, California, according to People Magazine, on Sunday, October 5.

About Annika’s character on The Bold and the Beautiful

On the daytime soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful, Annika Noelle portrays the character of Hope Logan. In the current scenario of The Bold and the Beautiful, Hope was engaged to Carter Walton.

However, when Carter realized Hope’s true feelings for her ex-husband and love of her life, Liam Spencer. He told her to let go of their relationship. Post which, Hope reunited with Liam, who was with their daughter Beth for the Father-Daughter dance.

Anyway, one of Hope’s ex-lovers, Thomas Forrester, has also returned to Los Angeles (where the soap opera is set). Spoilers suggest that this return might also stir some tensions in Hope’s existing love situation.

Catch the latest episode of The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS and Paramount+

