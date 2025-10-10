Jasmine continues her winning streak on The Great British Baking Show

Celebrity baker and TV personality Paul Hollywood (Image via Getty)

The Great British Baking Show returned on October 10, 2025, with Season 16, Episode 6, titled “A Work of Tart.” The episode marked Pastry Week, a stage in the competition that tested the bakers’ precision and patience.

The remaining contestants faced three pastry-based challenges, including a plaited savory roll, a traditional Gala Pie, and a sculpted tart.

By this point in the series, the tent felt more focused as the weaker bakers had been eliminated, leaving experienced competitors. Jasmine maintained her strong momentum, earning a third Star Baker title, while Tom made a quiet comeback after earlier struggles.

Toby once again battled time pressure, and Nataliia produced a detailed, symbolic bake that concluded her time in the tent.

Hosts Alison Hammond and Noel Fielding supported the bakers with humor and encouragement, while judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith evaluated the work based on structure, bake quality, and flavor.

The episode balanced progress and farewells as six bakers advanced to the next round.

Farewell to Nataliia and Jasmine’s continued success in The Great British Baking Show

The elimination followed a week of technical and personal challenges. Jasmine was named Star Baker for the third time in The Great British Baking Show, recognized for consistent performance across all three rounds.

Her pear-and-chocolate frangipane tart, decorated as a pear tree, impressed the judges for its precision. “It’s a beautiful idea,” said Prue Leith, while Paul Hollywood added that it demonstrated “a clear understanding of pastry.”

Tom found redemption through a tart inspired by his Danish grandmother’s rice pudding, Risalamande. He arranged a pastry version of a “Four in a Row” game on top.

“Tom is back in the tent,” Paul said, marking his improvement from earlier episodes. Toby’s honey-custard tart leaned to one side due to timing issues, but Paul commented that it had “excellent flavor.”

Nataliia’s final bake was a swan-shaped tart dedicated to her grandparents. The judges praised its appearance but noted issues with thickness and filling.

“It’s striking work,” Paul said, but the pastry was overworked.

Despite her creative designs throughout the season, she became the sixth contestant to leave the tent.

Inside Pastry week: The challenges and results in The Great British Baking Show

The episode’s title, “A Work of Tart,” referred to the showstopper challenge, where each baker had to make a sculpted tart at least one foot tall.

Alison Hammond and Noel Fielding introduced the challenge with light humor, setting a relaxed tone before the final round.

The signature challenge involved baking a plaited savory roll. Toby chose a full puff pastry, ignoring Paul Hollywood’s advice that “you won’t have time for that.”

His pastry was incomplete, while Jasmine succeeded with a family-inspired recipe that Prue described as “balanced and thoughtful.”

Aaron’s Jamaican patty roll received good flavor comments, though Paul noted, “The pastry could use a few more minutes.”

The technical challenge featured the Gala Pie, a traditional British pork pie with a boiled egg running through the center. Paul called it “a true test of pastry control.” Iain, a vegetarian, produced an evenly baked pie despite not tasting the meat.

Tom and Nataliia both struggled with excess moisture, while Jasmine’s clean layers placed her first in the technical round.

By the end of the episode, Jasmine’s consistent results and measured approach kept her at the front of the competition. The remaining bakers: Tom, Toby, Aaron, Iain, Jasmine, and Lesley, prepared to face the final stages of the season with fewer mistakes and higher expectations.

