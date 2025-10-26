The Great British Baking Show 2025: All the contestants eliminated so far

The Great British Baking Show (Image via Channel 4)

The Great British Baking Show premiered on September 2, 2025, on Channel 4, featuring 12 amateur bakers competing in the famous marquee at Welford Park in Berkshire, judged by Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.

Each week, the bakers face three challenges: a Signature, a Technical, and a Showstopper, with one baker eliminated each week until the final, where one of the three contestants wins the title.

The latest episode 8, released on October 21, 2025, marked the quarter-final themed Dessert week with only five bakers remaining.

Jasmine emerged as the start baker for her outstanding trifle, while Iain was eliminated, whose cheesecake was criticized for having too much zest and an almost bitter tang.

The contestants who have been eliminated so far from The Great British Baking Show 2025

Week 1: Hassan

Hassan is a 30-year-old Analytical research & development scientist from South Yorkshire who was the first to be eliminated from The Great British Baking Show. He recalled good moments as he got eliminated, saying,

Everyone walking in together in line to the tent for the first time on camera. It was a really cool moment and the general excitement and atmosphere felt really good.

Hassan has a passion for experimenting with new flavors and perfecting new techniques, particularly enjoys working with praline and nut-based combinations reminiscent of traditional Asian sweets.

He said that he had never really imagined making it onto The Great British Bake Off and felt overjoyed when he advanced to the second audition, though he hadn’t expected it to go any further.

Recalling the moment when he learned that he was one of the bakers on the show, he described,

I was at work when I got the call, but I missed it and had to call back and they arranged another call to me later, in around 10 minutes or so. I remember being absolutely stunned and at a loss for words, as based on how the phone call went, I didn’t think I got on, but somehow I got told I was one of the bakers.

Week 2: Leighton

Leighton was eliminated in the second week. He reflected that the memory-box biscuit Technical was his worst moment:

It was such a lovely idea in theory — but in practice, it was a race against the clock from the very start.

He said that he had gone into the challenge with many meaningful memories he had hoped to bring to life, but time had slipped away too quickly. In the end, he felt as though he was hurriedly assembling biscuits in a panic rather than telling the story he had envisioned.

Reflecting on his elimination from the show, he said,

I know I know, but someone had to go right? I have had the most fun on Bake Off – I have loved it! I mean I have had the opportunity and then I come up against these amazing bakers.

Week 3: Pui Man

Pui Man is a 51-year-old bridal designer from Essex who has always dreamed about being in the tent and meeting former bakers.

She was shocked after discovering that she had been selected to be on the show when she got the phone call, as she had already applied four times in the past. After getting eliminated from The Great British Bake Off in week 3, she said:

I am a little bit disappointed but I was doing well most of the time, but I am part of the Bake Off family now so it’s not a bad thing.

She further added that she has learned so much from the other bakers, and also realized that they love her opinions and wanted to learn from her, which is the best takeaway from her experience.

Week 4: Jessika

Jessika is a 32-year-old service designer from London who had dreamed about appearing on The Great British Bake Off ​​​​​​ for years, applying three times and finally getting a chance to appear on the series. She said,

When I got the call confirming my place, I couldn't quite believe it. I think I just stood there in shock for a moment before letting out a little scream, then a bigger scream, and then a goofy dance!

Jessika got eliminated from the show in the fourth week due to her showstopper, which didn't go as planned, explaining her situation as,

My oven, my microwave, my cake, my biscuits, my meringue. I was running back and forth trying to temper the chocolate, and it all just fell apart. It was a complete disaster. Oops!

She said ahead of her exit:

This was going to be my last year to apply and I feel chuffed that I made it to the tent. I have met some incredible talented inspiring bakers so it’s not all bad.

Week 5: Nadia

Week 5 saw Nadia, a hairdresser, baker, and former personal trainer, from Liverpool, leave the competition as judge Prue Leith said Nadia didn’t quite do enough to save herself. To her exit, Nadia expressed that:

My daughter said, 'Mum you are good at baking you should go on that', and I didn’t think anything of it, I just did it. I have had the best time and made some amazing friends, it’s been unreal.

Week 6: Nataliia

Nataliia, who exited the show in week 6, is originally from Ukraine and was taught to bake by her grandmother, following traditional recipes that have been handed down through the generations.

Nataliia lives in East Yorkshire with her husband Harry and one-year-old daughter, Francesca. Reflecting on her elimination, she said.

Thank you so much. I am proud of myself and I think my little girl will be proud and I hope I have made my country a bit proud of me. Oh my gosh I think I am going to cry. I have met all these wonderful people, I love you guys you are all so nice. Oh I am going to cry again!

Week 7: Lesley

Lesley, a 45-year-old hairdresser, was the seventh contestant to get eliminated in week 7 of The Great British Bake Off in Meringue Week.

On her elimination, she said that she knew it was coming, adding:

It’s like ripping the plaster off! Thanks so much for the experience; it has been amazing. I knew I would be leaving as I couldn’t get my meringue right and had resigned myself that I would be going. But I was proud that I had made it to week seven. The other bakers gave me a massive cuddle.

Week 8: Iain

Iain, originally from Coleraine, now living in Belfast with his girlfriend Dervla and their cat, Viktor, is a former amateur powerlifter. He got eliminated in the latest episode ahead of the quarter-final.

Upon his exit, Iain said that he did not expect to make it this far, so it is something that he never thought of. He added that he has made some great friends and had many laughs, describing the experience as fantastic. Reflecting on his exit, he said:

I had accepted when Noel walked into the tent that it was going to be me going home, so I was just waiting for him to say it. I felt like it was my time and I was just grateful to have gotten as far as I did.

The Great British Bake Off next episode airs on Channel 4 on Tuesday, 28th October at 8:00 pm.

Stay tuned for more updates.