Where to Watch Grey's Anatomy season 22? Streaming details and release timings explored

Grey's Anatomy season 22’s first episode of the season aired on October 9, 2025, on ABC. Following the 450th episode, Grey's Anatomy season 22 will have Meredith Grey's return.

After the explosion, characters rush to save the injured and find out who survived. The season will follow their hospital and life rebuilding. There will be emotional reunions, medical cases, and decisions as the team recovers from the devastation.

Looking at the release timings of Grey's Anatomy Season 22 premiere on ABC

On October 9, 2025, at 10 p.m. ET on ABC, the long-awaited season 22 of Grey's Anatomy arrived.

Looking into the glimpse of release timings for various regions:

Regions Release Date and Day Time USA (Pacific Time) October 9, 2025 - Thursday 7:00 pm USA (Eastern Time) October 9, 2025 - Thursday 10:00 pm Brazil (BRT) October 9, 2025 - Thursday 11:00 pm UK (BST) October 10, 2025 - Friday 3:00 am Central Europe (CET) October 10, 2025 - Friday 4:00 am India (IST) October 10, 2025 - Friday 7:30 am South Africa (SAST) October 10, 2025 - Friday 4:00 am Philippines (PHT) October 10, 2025 - Friday 10:00 am Australia (ACDT) October 10, 2025 - Friday 12:30 pm New Zealand (NZST) October 10, 2025 - Friday 2:00 pm

Grey's Anatomy Season 22: Where to watch the ABC series

Fans can stream episodes on Hulu the next day. Disney+ allows people in the UK and Australia to watch the series every week. For the first three months, the YouTube TV Base Plan costs $72.99 per month. It costs $82.99 per month after that.

New episodes air every Thursday at 10 p.m. ET/PT on ABC in the U.S.. The episodes are available on Hulu the following day. From October 10, 2025, Disney+ will release episodes weekly in the UK and Australia. Netflix will stream the entire season in June 2026. Outside broadcast areas, users can access episodes from other regions using VPN services like NordVPN.

Broadcast: ABC, Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT

Streaming: Hulu, next-day streaming

International Viewing Options:

UK: Disney+, starting October 10, 2025

Australia: Disney+, starting October 11, 2025

Grey's Anatomy Season 22 episode 1

There is chaos at Grey Sloan Memorial after an explosion. The OR floor is in ruins, and several doctors are trapped. Many of the people who worked in the operating room are dead when Millin wakes up. And Monica Beltran is badly hurt by medical equipment. The young patient is still on the table, and firefighters tell them to stay there until help arrives.

Ben goes looking for Miranda. Miranda isn't hurt, but she has bad news: Link was severely hurt when falling objects crushed him. Link won't let his new wife Jo know about his illness because he doesn't want to stress her out or their unborn children. The doctors try to carry Link to Seattle Presbyterian for surgery while the elevators are down. Before they can make much progress, the bleeding gets very bad.

Webber tells Jo about Link's condition, which makes the two of them have an emotional phone call. Link records a goodbye message for Jo before he passes out because he is afraid for his life. Owen and Teddy are arguing about what to do in the makeshift operating room. Ben steps in to help. Link makes it through the surgery, thank goodness, but it will take a long time for him to get better.

At the same time, Beltran dies after helping Millin through a difficult surgery. Millin breaks down because the loss is so terrible. Ndugu tries to comfort her, and they almost kiss when they are alone. Her relationship with Lucas has become strained, so Simone makes the choice to end things and move on.

