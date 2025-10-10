Today’s Final Jeopardy Answer, October 10, 2025, Friday

Today's Jeopardy Answer © Jeopardy.com

Jeopardy! is known for its difficult and intriguing questions that test contestants' knowledge and quick thinking. Today, October 10, 2025, is another exciting episode of this famous quiz show. The Final Jeopardy! question tonight is about Classic Drama and a famous 16th-century play line.

This episode's Final Jeopardy! answer is “Was this the face that launched a thousand ships?” Christopher Marlowe's Doctor Faustus says this. Faustus conjures Helen of Troy in the play's second half. To win this dramatic moment, contestants had to correctly identify Doctor Faustus. Classical literature fans will recognize it, but it requires Marlowe's work, not Shakespeare's.

A glimpse of Jeopardy! episode on October 10, 2025, Friday

Jeopardy round

The Jeopardy round began with familiar categories and many clues. The first round is crucial for momentum, and today's contestants found their footing. As usual, the top-dollar clues are the most difficult in Jeopardy. Though the questions were beyond their intellect, Aimée Fluitt, Dave Francois, and Spencer Janes fought for points.

Double Jeopardy round

Double Jeopardy continued the high-stakes gameplay with harder categories and higher prizes. All contestants were engaged and knew the game's tempo. They answered harder clues to make the most on their knowledge and strategic betting, building enthusiasm.

Final Jeopardy round answer

The Final Jeopardy clue, under the category of Classic Drama, stumped a few contestants.

The question asked, "The line ‘Was this the face that launched a thousand ships?’ is asked by this title character in a play written in the 16th century."

The correct response was: Who is Doctor Faustus?

While the clue may seem familiar to those familiar with ancient Greek myths or Shakespeare, it actually refers to Christopher Marlowe's The Tragical History of the Life and Death of Doctor Faustus and requires specific historical knowledge. The contestants' ability to identify the correct answer determined who won tonight.

Contestant profiles

Aimée Fluitt



Former national security consultant Aimée Fluitt is from Kansas City. Her smart mind and professional experience likely helped her perform well on the show. Today's episode saw Aimée stay competitive with her calmness and strategic thinking. She struggled in Final Jeopardy, but her earlier performance kept her in. Aimée's experience in high-pressure situations helped her choose clues and stay calm on Jeopardy!

Dave Francois



Denver marketing director Dave Francois knows competition. In today's episode, his quick thinking and adaptability helped him answer many difficult questions. Dave's strategic clue selection in Jeopardy and Double Jeopardy gave him an edge, but Spencer and Aimée were tough competitors. He competed tonight due to his trivia skills and quick reflexes. As with many Jeopardy! contestants, a single missed clue in Final Jeopardy can change the outcome.

Spencer Janes



Spencer Janes, the reigning champion from Longmeadow, Massachusetts, won big on Jeopardy! before. Spencer came into tonight's game with $29,000 to defend his title. He was ahead due to his knowledge of history, literature, and pop culture. Spencer's early performance made him a formidable opponent, but Aimée and Dave were tougher. His success depended on his Final Jeopardy! pressure tolerance.

Jeopardy! delivered another episode tonight. Spencer Janes defends his title against Aimée Fluitt and Dave Francois, and viewers are eager to see who wins. Spencer has the advantage in Final Jeopardy, but the outcome is uncertain. Fans can watch Jeopardy! tonight to determine the champion. Who will win the game is still ongoing.