The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Will and Electra share a sweet moment, Luna faces a paternity test, and Brooke and Taylor unite against her

The Bold and the Beautiful airs on CBS (Image via YouTube/@boldandbeautiful)

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, October 10, 2025, reveal a tense day in Los Angeles as secrets, fears, and fragile alliances come to light. Luna Nozawa’s world begins to crumble when Bridget Forrester unexpectedly arrives at Bill Spencer and Katie Logan’s home to oversee her paternity test.

Meanwhile, Taylor Hayes and Brooke Logan Forrester form an uneasy truce, agreeing to keep the truth about Luna’s survival from Steffy Forrester Finnegan until the young woman is safely behind bars.

Elsewhere, Will Spencer and Electra Forrester share a tender moment that hints at hope for their complicated relationship amid the surrounding chaos.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, October 10, 2025

Bridget arrives to deliver DNA swabs

Bridget returns to the Spencer mansion at Katie’s request. She is there to personally handle Luna’s paternity test. Katie and Bill want the results to be airtight, no tampering, no mistakes.

Luna is caught off guard when Bridget walks in with the testing kit. The atmosphere turns tense as Bridget prepares to take the samples.

Everyone knows this test could change everything for the Spencers, Forresters, and Finnegans.

Luna grows anxious over the outcome

Luna insists Will is the father of her baby. Still, her nerves betray her confidence. She knows what is at stake - freedom or prison. Bridget’s professional, no-nonsense approach only adds to the pressure.

Bill keeps a close watch, ensuring Luna does not interfere. As the test begins, all eyes are on Luna. Her silence says more than her words ever could.

Brooke and Taylor make a rare act

Brooke and Taylor do the unthinkable - they agree. Both decide that Steffy should not know about Luna yet. They believe she needs peace after all the chaos Luna caused.

The plan is to wait until Luna is safely behind bars. It is a practical choice but not an easy one. Keeping this secret could cost them Steffy’s trust when the truth comes out.

Finn struggles with the truth

Finn wants to be honest with Steffy but fears the fallout. He knows she is still healing from Luna’s last attack. Ridge and Taylor urge caution, but the guilt eats at him.

Finn’s silence weighs heavily as he debates between truth and protection. One wrong move could destroy the fragile calm in their marriage.

Will and Electra share a brief reprieve

Amid all the drama, Will and Electra find a quiet moment together. It’s a rare scene of warmth in an otherwise tense day. They reconnect and try to focus on each other.

Still, the paternity test hangs over them like a shadow. If Luna’s claims prove true, everything between them could change overnight.

Deacon and Sheila deal with their failing marriage

Sheila Carter Sharpe’s secret is out. She tried to come clean to Deacon, but he learned the truth from someone else. Deke Sharpe tipped him off that Luna Nozawa is alive. Deacon confronted Sheila, and things blew up fast.

He walked out, furious and betrayed. Li Finnegan tried to calm Sheila down, but this could be the end of her marriage. Taylor Hayes, who has never trusted Sheila, now feels justified in her doubts.

After the fight, Deacon looked for help. He reached out to Taylor Hayes for therapy. Taylor agreed, but knows the situation is tricky. She’s aware that counseling a man tangled with Sheila is a risk.

Still, she wants to help him sort through the mess. Their sessions bring back memories of their old connection, one that never turned romantic. Old sparks start to flicker again.

Catch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS and Paramount+.