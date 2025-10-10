"I've got no excuse" – Big Brother UK's Caroline Monk owns up after being warned for hurtful remark towards Zelah

Caroline from Big Brother UK season 22 (Image via Instagram/@bbuk)

Caroline Monk admitted fault following a warning from Big Brother UK after her remark toward housemate Zelah Glasson caused tension in the house. During a conversation after the incident, the 56-year-old PR executive said,

“Why did it come out of my mouth? I’ve got no excuse.”

The comment came after Monk was called into the Diary Room, where she was cautioned for language used during a group game that led to a hurtful exchange.

The formal warning noted that any further similar behaviour could result in her removal from the competition.

Caroline apologizes to Zelah after receiving a formal warning from Big Brother UK

Big Brother issues a formal warning to Caroline Monk

During a recent episode, Caroline appeared to misgender Zelah in a game of spin the bottle, which prompted intervention from Big Brother.

Following the exchange, she was summoned to the Diary Room and informed that the language she used was unacceptable.

Producers stated that any repetition of the behaviour could lead to her dismissal from the show.

A teaser clip later released by Big Brother showed Caroline approaching Zelah to address the situation. In the footage, she said,

“All I wanted to do was make trouble. Not for you, but for Nancy and Cameron. The whole thing was just so she’d have to say him.”

Her admission suggested that the comment had been made as part of an attempt to provoke reactions among housemates rather than directly targeting Zelah.

Zelah responded to Caroline’s explanation, noting that others in the house recognized how the conversation was developing.

“I think Feyisola and the others kind of noticed the direction it was going in, because of the whole reproducing thing. I think they were trying to, like, help you in that sense and guide it away,” he said.

Zelah Glasson responds to Caroline’s comment

In their discussion, Zelah explained that Caroline’s words affected him, particularly the way she separated him from the male housemates during the conversation about reproduction. He said that being sectioned away from the others and then being referred to as “a girl” was what hurt him the most.

Caroline listened to Zelah’s remarks and later reiterated her regret, telling him there's no "excuse” for it.

Zelah acknowledged the apology, describing the moment as one that brought up emotions he had not experienced in some time.

“It hurt, which also shocks me because I think I haven’t been in that scenario for a really long time. I’m lucky enough to pass as a man. I mean, we are friends,” he said.

Caroline replied that she hoped they "were" still friends, as the two appeared to settle the matter on a calmer note.

Other controversies in the Big Brother house

The recent warning issued to Caroline follows a separate disciplinary action taken against another contestant. Earlier in the week, George Gilbert was removed from the Big Brother house for “unacceptable language and behaviour.”

ITV confirmed that the 23-year-old would not return to the programme.

A Big Brother spokesperson told The Sun:

“Following repeated use of unacceptable language and behaviour, George has been removed from the Big Brother House with immediate effect and will no longer participate in the programme.”

It was reported that George had previously received a formal warning for his language, which aired earlier in the week.

Additional instances involving him were addressed privately by producers and not broadcast to maintain compliance with broadcasting standards.

Stay tuned for more updates.