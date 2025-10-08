Big Brother UK's Caroline Monk receives formal warning after offensive remark about co-star Zelah

Caroline from Big Brother UK season 22 (Image via Instagram/@bbuk)

Big Brother UK housemate Caroline Monk has received a formal warning following an offensive comment directed at fellow contestant Zelah.

The incident occurred during a game of Truth or Dare in the Big Brother house, which led to Caroline being called into the Diary Room.

Big Brother addressed her directly regarding the remark, stating that her language was “offensive and unacceptable” and warning that repeated use of similar language could result in her removal from the house.

Caroline acknowledged the warning and expressed regret over her comment.

Caroline Monk receives a formal warning after an offensive comment to Big Brother UK housemate Zelah

Incident during the Truth or Dare game

During the episode, Caroline, 56, from Canvey Island, participated in a game with the remaining housemates. Personal trainer Zelah, 25, who is transgender, was involved in the conversation. Big Brother recalled the exchange, stating:

“Yesterday at 11:21 pm, during a game of spin the bottle, you had the following conversations. Caroline, you said to Nancy, ‘If you could shag anyone in the House, no, n,o we’re on a desert island and there is one person left, you might be able to make babies to get a new civilisation, who would you sh*g?’”

Nancy asked if the question “had to be about a guy,” and Jenny mentioned that Nancy identifies as pansexual. Caroline then made a remark asking if she “likes pans,” prompting Zelah to suggest that Caroline simply ask who Nancy was most attracted to.

Caroline then directed comments toward Zelah, stating that she was a girl and denying her gender identity. Teja called out Caroline’s name in response.

Caroline continued, questioning Zelah about not having male anatomy and repeatedly asked if what she said was “really bad,” apologizing during the exchange.

Diary Room warning and Caroline’s response

After the exchange, Caroline was summoned to the Diary Room. Big Brother reminded her of the house rules regarding language and behaviour, explaining that before entering the Big Brother House, the rules regarding unacceptable language and behavior had been clarified to her.

Caroline acknowledged that she understood. Big Brother then stated that her language in these instances was considered "offensive" and unacceptable, and that she could not use language in a way that might offend her fellow housemates or the viewing public.

Caroline acknowledged the assessment and expressed her feelings: “No. I’m ashamed. Oh God. It’s worse than I thought.” Big Brother issued the formal warning, stating:

“Caroline, any repeated use of this type of language or behaviour could lead to your removal from the House.”

Caroline also apologized to the Diary Room and the housemates, saying sorry for what she described as a "horrible" thing she said. She explained that she did not know where the comment came from and emphasized that she had no excuse for it. Caroline expressed regret to everyone in the house as well as the viewers at home, stating that she would make sure to apologize profusely because she could see the disappointment in others’ eyes. She reflected on the time she had been spending in the house, describing it as more than enjoyable, but said that her comment had ruined the experience. Caroline added that she could not see a way to undo the impact of her words and felt a strong sense of shame over the situation.

Stay tuned for more updates.