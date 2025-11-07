Big Brother UK 2025: Nancy Nocerino tipped as first to go in Friday’s double eviction

Big Brother 2025 house (Image via Instagram@bbuk)

As Big Brother is nearing its finale, the number of contestants in the BB house is also narrowing down.

After Sam Ashley left the house during a surprise eviction, housemates nominated three housemates for the Friday eviction.

These housemates are Nancy Nocerino, Caroline Monk and Jenny Baird, respectively.

Two housemates out of these three will leave the Big Brother house on Friday.

Out of the three nominated housemates, odds indicate that Nancy Nocerino will be the first one to be ousted from Big Brother on the November 7, 2025 episode.

The 22-year-old, who is half Polish and half Italian, is a graduate and works as a content creator and model, as per Heatwave.

Big Brother UK 2025: Two nominated housemates will leave the show during the Friday double eviction

It was confirmed by hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best that a double eviction will take place during the November 7 episode.

The hosts will announce the names of the housemates who have received the least amount of votes.

The speculation among the viewers is rising as to who would leave the house.

According to a report published in OLBG.com, Nancy Nocerino is very likely to be the first housemate to be evicted.

As per the publication, she has been given an 88.9% implied probability of being the first one to be evicted from the double evictions on Friday. Here are some of the eviction odds presented by OBLG.com: Nancy has an implied probability of 88.9% whereas Caroline is placed second with 18.2% probability.

Jenny Baird comes last with a 9.1% implied probability to be evicted during the double elimination.

According to a report in the Mirror on November 7, 2025, bookmaker Coral’s John Hill stated:

“Nancy survived Tuesday night’s firework display eviction, but our betting suggests her time in the house will come crashing down with a bang tonight, as she is odds-on to go first.”

He further stated:

"Caroline is likely to be the second housemate to go, with Jenny having the best chance of surviving for the final week."

Earlier this week, Sam Ashby was also evicted from the BB house in a surprise twist during Bonfire Night.

The housemates were celebrating Teja Dalphy’s and Guy Fawkes’s birthdays with a special bonfire.

Unknown to them, viewers at home were busy casting their votes, choosing between Nancy and Sam.

Before the fireworks, Big Brother announced to the housemates:

"Housemates, it's nearly time for Big Brother's Firework Display. But, before we light the fuse, Big Brother has some news. Tonight is not just fireworks night, it's also eviction night."

Everyone was stunned and Sam remarked that they were finally getting some drama.

Big Brother then told Sam and Nancy to get dressed as rockets.

Red was for Sam and blue was for Nancy.

Big Brother then stated:

“ Sam and Nancy, tonight one of you is about to go out with a bang…But, who will it be? If the display matches the colour of your rocket, your time in the Big Brother House will go up in smoke, and you will be evicted. Sam and Nancy, are you ready? Hit the button in 3... 2... 1... Launch."

The fireworks turned out to be red and Sam had to make a swift exit from the house.

As he said goodbye to his bestie in the house, Nancy, Caroline could not help but cry.

The eviction has started to escalate the drama in the house as the season nears its culmination.

The finale of Big Brother will be telecast on November 14, 2025.

Stay tuned for more such updates.