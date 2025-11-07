"I felt I needed therapy": Big Brother UK star Farida on her experience the first time she entered the house

Farida Khalifa (Image Via Getty)

Farida Khalifa says “she felt she needed therapy” after her first Big Brother UK experience, calling it one of the hardest periods of her life.

The 52-year-old make-up artist, who became known in the 2023 ITV season, returned to the house this year and made history as the first housemate to take part twice.

She got kicked out again on Friday, but she did so with a sense of power and joy that was far greater than her first run.

Farida disclosed to The Sun that the first time she had been in the house had left her very unsettled.

The make-up artist and TV personality mentioned that she had to deal with racism, micro-aggression and bullying, and that the atmosphere was "toxic" from the very beginning.

She continued by saying that when she exited the show the burden of emotions was so overwhelming that she felt she needed to see a therapist.

Farida considers her fans a crucial factor in her recovery during that trying period.

Her second season, on the other hand, was “absolutely amazing,” and she stated that it was a great opportunity for her to finally enjoy the experience rather than going through the negativity.

Farida's first 2023 eviction took place after she was nominated with Kerry Riches during the first week.

This season, she returned with fellow former contestant Emily Hewertson, who was evicted on day one.

The pair entered a secret room next door, joined later by Sam Ashby after his fake eviction, and the three watched the other housemates before re-entering the game.

Farida said she had only one week’s notice before going back in and called the process a “whirlwind.”

She says her biggest hope this time was to show who she really is without the noise of her first experience.

For her, the return was a chance to reclaim her story, and she feels she has done that.

Farida on returning, behind-the-scenes pressure, and clearing the beer-throwing drama







Farida revealed that she found out about her return only seven days before she entered the house.

She said the call came on a Friday, and by the next Friday, she was already inside.

In that short time, she had to complete medical checks, social media reviews and production requirements.

She said she was shaking when she got the call and could not believe she was being invited back after her early exit the year before.

For her, the surprise return felt like something she never expected.

Farida also spoke about the flight-themed challenge that sparked a race row online.

During the task, Caroline Monk, who was acting as a passenger, threw some beer in the air while in character.

Some viewers thought the drink had gone toward Farida, who is Muslim.

Alcohol is not allowed in Islam, so fans questioned whether she was upset.

Farida said the reaction online took the moment out of context.

She explained to The Sun that the drink never touched her and that Caroline was simply staying in character during the challenge.

She added that Zelah Glasson checked on her afterwards, only out of concern, but Farida made it clear she was not offended.

She also said Caroline was “fully in character,” and that she herself gets into character when she takes part in tasks.

Farida stressed that if the drink had actually touched her, she would have spoken up immediately.

She said the drama was unnecessary and that the moment was blown out of proportion outside the house.

Farida’s second run may have been short, but she says it healed the hurt she carried from the year before.

She left the show feeling proud of herself and thankful that this experience showed her the Big Brother journey she always hoped for.

Stay tuned for more updates.