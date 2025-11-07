Big Brother UK 2025: Richard overtakes Cameron in odds as favourite to win this season

Richard Storry (Image via Instagram/@bbuk)

Big Brother 2025 is just days away from its finale night and the speculations are rife about who will win this season.

With surprise evictions underway this week, viewers will see the number of housemates come down.

Sam Ashley was the latest one to be evicted by a surprise twist during the week.

After his eviction, the housemates again nominated three housemates, out of which two will leave the house during the double eviction on Friday Night.

The odds were placed on Cameron Kinch as an early favourite to win this year’s edition.

But according to a report published in Bookies.com, Richard has swiftly overtaken Cameron as a favourite to win this season.

Big Brother 2025: Richard Storry has current odds of 11/8 to win this season







Richard is a clear favourite to win this season. He has overtaken fan favourite Cameron Kinch as per Bookies.com.

He has current odds of 11/8 to win, whereas in the second place is Cameron with 5/2 odds.

It is important to note here that viewers often speculate early on about who might be the winner, but those early favourites do not always end up winning the final.

Here is how other contestants are placed on the leaderboard behind Richard and Cameron.

Jenny is in third place with 5/1 current odds.

Following her closely are Elsa at 7/1, Teja at 8/1, Caroline at 12/1, Tate at 40/1 and Marcus with current odds of 66/1.

If Richard remained a favourite amongst viewers, he could win this year’s edition along with £100,000.

Richard is one of the four late arrivals who joined Big Brother 2025.

He joined along with other housemates such as Cameron B, Feyisola and George.

The 60 year old is an author and a composer and has been “single” his whole life.

He shared with Big Brother, as reported by Heatwave, that he has an adopted son.

Richard adopted him as an adult, as he was a refugee.

While talking about his strategy to win Big Brother 2025, Richard stated to Big Brother:



“ 'As much as I've thought about this at all, I was asked in the audition "do you think you can win it?". I said then, and I still think now, realistically that's probably an outside chance, by virtue of the fact I would have thought that most people who would watch this show are going to be at the younger end of things and are going to identify more closely with the younger housemates and more likely to vote for them. But you just never know - it would be quite a coup if I did carry it off.'”



He also shared with Big Brother, as reported by Heatwave, that if he won the show, he wouldn’t be rushing to buy luxury items for himself.

Instead, he would like to see money go into projects and then see what happens.

Storry continued by stating:



“ And there's one thing in particular - there's an upcoming young classical guitarist who wants his second album to consist of music written entirely by me, that I've written especially for him. It's difficult to persuade a record company to take on such a project, but if I had the money to pay for the studio time that would be brilliant. That would give him a nice extra boost at the start of his career, and it'd be nice for me to get my music out there.'”



The finale of Big Brother will be announced on November 14, 2025

Stay tuned for more such updates.