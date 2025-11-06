When will the finale of Big Brother 2025 air? Detailed explored

AJ Odudu and Will Best, the hosts of Big Brother 2025 (Image Via Getty)

Big Brother 2025 is nearing its culmination and the date for the finale has been revealed.

The ITV’s reality show’s season 22 is currently airing and making waves. This season is the third series of Big Brother to air after ITC plc gained rights to the format.

Big Brother 2025 premiered on September 28, 2025. The reality show once again introduced AJ Odudu and Will Best as the hosts. The duo also hosted its companion show titled, Big Brother: Late and Live.

Marcus Bentley agained reprised his role as a narrator of the show which he has been doing since the beginning of Big Brother since the year 2000.

The finale is confirmed by Radio Times TV guide to air on November 14, 2025.

Big Brother 2025: All about the finale episode







As reported by Bristol post on November 6, 2025, the grand finale will be telecast on November 14, 2025 from 9:30 p.m to 10:30 pm. ET.

The episode will be followed by the spin-off the Big Brother titled Big Brother Live which would then air till 11:35 p.m. ET.

As reported by the National World on November 5, 2025, the finals have consistently aired on Friday evenings.

This year’s edition was the longest season under ITV.

The remaining contestants will be spending 48 days in the Big Brother house since the show started on September 28,2025.

It is also predicted that if the finals are on November 14, the house might witness some more evictions.

Big Brother house have currently 10 housemates after Sam was eliminated on the Wednesday episode.

As per the aforementioned publication, according to the previous seasons, the finale generally consists of six housemates. There they are announced as runner-ups in descending order until the winner of the show is crowned.

If the current season follows the same format, then audience will see four more housemates evictions till the finals.

It is already confirmed that the Friday episode will have double eviction.

According to National World, this indicates that two more housemates will head back home through a backdoor eviction similar to Sam’s evictions.

Sam was evicted in the latest episode of Big Brother 2025 in a Bonfire Night twist. During the episode, the housemates were celebrating the birthdays of Teja and Guy Fawkes.

The celebration was accompanied by a special bonfire and fireworks night.

But what the housemates did not know was that the viewers were casting their votes choosing who would leave the Big Brother house.

The viewers had to vote between Nancy and Sam who received the most nominations from the other housemates.

At the end of the episode on November 4, it was revealed that audience could cast their votes within a few minutes, as the backdoor eviction took place on the very same evening.

Big Brother informed the housemates on November 5 episode that an eviction is going to take place and Nancy & Sam should collect their costumes from the snug.

If the color of the fireworks matched the costume one of the two was wearing, it meant that person was packing their bag and leaving the house.

Ultimately it was Sam who left the house immediately after being evicted.

His eviction was followed with tears from fellow housemates and friends Nancy and Caroline.

The evictions are starting to raise tensions among housemates in Big Brother.

It would be interesting to see who stays till the end in the race to win the title.

Stay tuned for more such updates.