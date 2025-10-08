Zelah and Caroline make peace after emotional talk in the snug in Big Brother UK

Caroline from Big Brother UK (Image via Instagram @bbuk)

Big Brother UK continued on Wednesday, 8 October 2025, on ITV2 and ITVX, featuring emotional conversations, reflection, and a major update on one housemate.

The latest episode followed a tense evening after a game of Spin the Bottle led to disagreements among housemates. Zelah and Caroline met in the Snug to discuss comments made the night before, while others reflected on their relationships and behavior in the house.

Later, Big Brother confirmed that George had been removed from the house for repeated use of "unacceptable language and behavior."

The remaining housemates continued to navigate friendships, communication, and trust inside the house.

The episode highlighted how the group handled misunderstandings, learning moments, and the impact of their words in a shared space where every action is observed and discussed by others.

Zelah and Caroline talk it through in Big Brother UK

In the Snug, Zelah and Caroline sat down to talk about what happened during the previous night’s game.

Caroline said her earlier comments were not meant to hurt anyone, explaining,

“It was out of character and all I wanted to do was make trouble, not for you but for Nancy and Cameron B.”

Zelah replied calmly, saying that she and others had tried to help Caroline understand the situation, noting,

“Nancy likes women, I know she’s told you.”

Caroline said she did not know that at the time and added that she has heard about people saying that they are pan, but she thought pan meant that the person "can have as many lovers as you want.”

Zelah corrected her gently, saying, “Yeah, that’s polyamory.” The discussion continued as both tried to understand each other’s perspective.

Zelah shared how Caroline’s earlier comment made her feel separated from the others, saying,

“It really hurt… but I know you come from a good place.” Caroline replied, “I can only say sorry, I can’t give you an excuse.”

The conversation ended on a positive note, with both agreeing they were still friends and that learning from mistakes was part of their time in the house.

Conversations and developments in the Big Brother UK house

Elsewhere in the house, Elsa and Teja had a quiet chat about friendships and connections.

Teja said, “I’ve never got past surface level conversation with Tate,” and shared that she planned to make more effort with housemates she felt distant from.

Elsa said she had also noticed herself drifting from some of the boys, while Teja added,

“You can be in a house full of people and feel lonely, and I don’t want you to feel like that.”

Their discussion reflected how the group continues to manage relationships as time in the house goes on.

Later in the episode, Big Brother confirmed George’s removal from the house.

The show stated that George had used repeated unacceptable language despite earlier warnings. His comments will not be shown as they are against broadcast standards.

ITV said Friday’s eviction will continue as planned, and further details will be shared during Big Brother: Late & Live.

The episode closed with housemates reflecting on recent events and preparing for the next stage of the competition.

Big Brother UK continues nightly on ITV2 and ITVX, offering viewers a closer look at how the remaining housemates adapt and move forward after an eventful week in the house.

