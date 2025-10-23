Who went home in episode 5 of The Amazing Race season 38? Details explored

The Amazing Race season 38 (Image via Prime Video)

The Amazing Race Season 38, week 5 episode, titled "I Wanna Be a Little Angry Right Now," increased the competition as Big Brother alum-based teams navigated challenges through Dubrovnik, Croatia.

This week’s leg of the race took the remaining nine teams to Croatia, where a Double U-Turn shook up the race and a frustrating street luge roadblock brought some teams to tears, testing the endurance and nerves of the competitors on The Amazing Race.

The latest episode of The Amazing Race premiered on Wednesday, October 22, 2025, and featured a dramatic elimination, along with action, drama, tears and more.

Sister duo Hannah and Simone Chaddha came last and went back home, eliminated in Week 5 of The Amazing Race at the end of the challenging task. Eight teams have remained, moving forward to compete for the title and $1,000,000 prize.

Eight teams remain after this week's elimination, competing for the grand prize of The Amazing Race season 38.

Hannah and Simone are 25-year-old and 22-year-old sisters, respectively, medical and graduate students from Washington, DC, and Los Angeles, CA.

Hannah was a key member of The Cookout alliance in Big Brother 23, an allegiance that formed between the Black houseguests to work together; however got eliminated in a double eviction in fifth place.

The introduction of the Double U-Turn triggered personal drama. Since all the teams are alumni of Big Brother, they already knew each other, and this twist brought underlying tensions to the surface.

Jag and Jas Bains, brothers and entrepreneurs, used the U-Turn to target fellow Big Brother 25 alumni Izzy Gleicher and Paige Seber, hoping to slow them down.

Similarly, brothers Joseph and Adam Abdin U-Turned sisters Kristine and Rubina Bernabe, aiming to level the playing field and give Izzy and Paige a fair chance to continue.

The nine remaining teams flew to Croatia, where the first Detour challenged them with two physically and mentally demanding tasks.

Teams could choose between the Fisherman Haul, which required carrying fishing nets and a bucket of chum across town to the old port, or Skin 'Em All, which tested their patience and culinary skills as they filleted two monkfish.

After completing the Detour and navigating the Double U-Turn, teams faced a particularly frustrating Roadblock that even brought some tears to the teams.

Each competitor had to build a racing cart and complete a street luge course in under 36 seconds. Tucker and Eric Des Lauriers were the first to finish again, reaching the pit stop and maintaining their position as frontrunners.

Other teams, including Izzy and Paige, Kristine and Rubina, Chelsie, Paige, Simone and Kristine, struggled to meet the time limit.

The competition came to a head between Kristine Bernabe and Simone Chaddha, who were both racing to avoid elimination. Kristine reached the pit stop first with a narrow margin, defeating Simone.

The final positions at the Pit Stop are as follows:

1. Tucker and Eric Des Lauriers finished first, each winning $2,500.

2. Kyland Young and Taylor Hale came in second place.

3. Jas and Jag Bains secured third place, bouncing back after using the U-Turn.

4. Joseph and Adam Abdin finished in fourth place.

5. Natalie and Stephanie Negrotti came in fifth place.

6. Jack and Chelsie Baham finished sixth.

7. Izzy Gleicher and Paige Seber came in seventh place, successfully surviving the U-Turn.

8. Kristine and Rubina Bernabe finished eighth, also surviving the U-Turn.

9. Hannah and Simone Chaddha finished last and were eliminated.

The Amazing Race season 38, week 6 episode, titled "The System Hacked Me," airs on October 29, 2025. New episodes air weekly on Wednesdays at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

