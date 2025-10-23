“I’m glad she was vocal about that": Love is Blind star Jordan opens up about his break-up with Megan Walerius

Jordan Keltner (Image Via Instagram/@loveisblindnetflix)

The finale of Season 9 of Love Is Blind was full of reflective decisions and emotional outbursts.

One such decision came from Jordan Keltner and Megan Walerius when the duo decided to end their engagement.

In an interview with Swoon, Jordan said that he is happy that Megan was open about her apprehensions regarding the marriage. He said:



“I’m glad she was vocal about that. The last thing I wanted to do is obviously go through a divorce and drag my son through a divorce.”



Megan tearfully called off the wedding during the finale of Love is Blind season 9 as the couple sat together.

She admitted that she had reservations about their relationship, as they were different in many ways, and she did not feel quite ready at the moment.

Jordan Keltner revealed that he was not shocked by Megan’s decision







Talking about their break-up and relationship in an interview with Swoon, Jordan said that he was not very surprised by Megan’s decision.

He said that the duo had made a pact beforehand to call off the wedding before going to the altar, as it would be very embarrassing. Keltner admitted that as the day drew closer, he could see Megan’s hesitation.

He also shared his share of challenges during the show. The single father from Denver admitted that it was not his “proudest” moment and how overwhelmed he was with working on his day job, filming and fatherhood. He said:



“I just don’t think anyone really understood how thin I was spread. I had a leadership role in my job, so I put in crazy hours. We’re filming a ton. I think we had one off day where we weren’t filming, and that was obviously like, let’s go out with Luca.”



He further explained that there were days when he had nothing else to say and just wanted to go home, be with his son and sleep.

Jordan believed that the thing that made their relationship fail was time.

In an interview with Variety, he shared that when he was in pods, he could give 100% of his time to Megan. However, things changed significantly when they returned to Denver. He further explained:



“Luca and Megan are two people I should have committed most of my time and energy to, but I have to support my family. They both got the short end of the stick during that time.”



Keltner also clarified his intention regarding his statement in the confession video during the finale of Love Is Blind, stating that he regretted introducing Megan to his son, Luca.

He said that he was emotionally tired and could not communicate clearly what he really meant and his son is at the age where stability is an important factor.

Jordan further stated that it was unfair to Luca and his mother to be pulled into this experiment, and it was not healthy for his son to go through something like this.

He even spoke about living and learning, and promised that he wouldn't introduce anyone to Luca unless he was 100% sure about the commitment.

When asked about the season being the first one where no couple got together, Jordan explained that this was just not a show; it was real life and marriage. He said:



“Everyone made the right choice, because we’re not getting married just because it plays well on TV. We don’t care what fans think because this is our life. We’re regular people.”



