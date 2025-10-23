Luck strikes Madison County as woman wins $50K Powerball prize with a ticket purchased from Kings River Country Store

CALIFORNIA, USA - OCTOBER 10: Powerball Lottery tickets are seen at a store as U.S. Powerball jackpot grows $1.7 billion, in San Carlos, California, United States on October 10, 2023. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images)

A Madison County woman has been on the right side of fortune after claiming a $50,000 Powerball lottery prize. The winning ticket was purchased from Kings River Country Store in Kingston, making an otherwise routine stop one to remember.

She had matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball in the latest draw, reported the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery (ASL), for which she took home the $50,000 prize. The victory has sparked excitement in the small town and turned the local convenience store into a hub of activity among residents.

The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery reported that the winner appeared earlier this week to collect her prize at the official claim center. Although she did not want to publicly release her name, officials reported she was ecstatic and thankful when she discovered that she had won.

​A lucky win for Madison County

This victory is the latest addition to a mounting list of lottery success stories in Arkansas. Over the past few months, multiple individuals throughout the state have won substantial prizes through Powerball and other lottery games.

The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery, which began in 2009, has contributed over $1 billion to scholarships since its inception. All tickets sold contribute to helping students throughout the state, so each victory also serves as a reminder of the positive influence lottery money can have. The Powerball drawing is one of the most widely played draws in the nation.

Five numbers are selected from 1-69 and one Powerball number from 1-26. The draws occur three times a week — Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Getting all six numbers wins the jackpot, but there are also lower prizes, such as the $50,000 this Madison County woman received.

The Kings River Country Store, where the winning ticket was purchased, will also be given a small amount as an incentive for selling the lucky ticket. The store has since become a local point of fortune, with numerous visitors now wishing to test their fortune in the next draw.

A moment of joy for the community

Word of the victory has been a welcome sight to the community. Madison County residents were thrilled to see one of their own win such a large sum. Such news spread quickly in small towns — and often brings smiles, dreams and a little bit of excitement to brighten up everyone's day.

Although most lottery players have their hearts set on winning the jackpot, even a smaller win, such as this, can pay big dividends. For the winner in Madison County, it's a time of joy and relief — evidence that sometimes, good fortune can actually appear when you least expect it.

Checking tickets and playing responsibly

Lottery officials encourage players to check their tickets after every drawing. Check winning numbers on the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery website, the official mobile app, or from local retailers.

Prizes of up to $500 can typically be claimed at retail locations; however, larger wins, such as this $50,000 prize, must be redeemed at the claim center.

The lady's victory is just a reminder that sometimes a single ticket can lead to an unsuspected turn of luck. No matter whether you purchase your ticket from a large shop or a small country store, fortune favors the bold anywhere — even at a tranquil location like Kings River Country Store.