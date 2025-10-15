Who went home in the latest episode of The Amazing Race? Details explored

The Amazing Race host Phil Keoghan (Image via Getty)

The Amazing Race 38 moved from the Czech Republic to Hungary this week, where the ten remaining teams competed through a new set of mental and physical challenges in Budapest.

The episode featured a Fast Forward puzzle, a Roadblock with horse carriage driving, and a Detour combining dance and juggling.

These tasks tested balance, focus, and coordination as teams navigated the busy city streets.

Each group, Tucker and Eric Des Lauriers, Natalie and Stephanie Negrotti, Izzy Gleicher and Paige Seber, Jack and Chelsie Baham, Kristine and Rubina Bernabe, Hannah and Simone Chaddha, Jas and Jag Bains, Joseph and Adam Abdin, Kyland Young and Taylor Hale, and Kat Dunn and Alex Romo, entered the leg with the same goal: to stay in the race for the $1 million prize.

But not everyone succeeded. After an intense series of challenges, Kat Dunn and Alex Romo were eliminated, becoming the fourth team to leave the competition.

The Big Brother alum and her partner faced difficulties completing their Detour and couldn’t make up time. Their exit narrowed the field to nine teams, each determined to continue racing around the world for victory.

The fast forward and top performers in The Amazing Race

The Budapest leg introduced a Fast Forward, a task that allows one team to skip directly to the Pit Stop if completed first.

Tucker and Eric Des Lauriers decided to take the challenge, which required solving a Rubik’s Cube in under 7.5 seconds. As Phil Keoghan explained,

“This test is all about skill and composure, one wrong twist can end it all.”

Tucker’s puzzle-solving background gave the brothers an advantage, and their quick success secured them first place for the leg.

Close behind were Natalie and Stephanie Negrotti, who continued to perform steadily across the tasks. Izzy Gleicher and Paige Seber also impressed, excelling in the horse and dance Detour.

“Every move counts when you’re racing the clock,” one contestant said during the challenge.

Hannah and Simone Chaddha and Jas and Jag Bains maintained a steady rhythm, staying safe in the middle of the pack. Meanwhile, Kyland Young and Taylor Hale managed to recover from a slow start.

By the end, the top teams showed that strategy and communication mattered as much as speed in surviving the Budapest leg.

Elimination and who’s left in The Amazing Race

Not every team found their footing. Jack and Chelsie Baham faced challenges throughout the Detour, losing momentum as they struggled with the dance routine.

Kristine and Rubina Bernabe had an uneven performance, starting near the bottom after the Roadblock but climbing up with determination.

Unfortunately, Kat Dunn and Alex Romo, who joined the race as a dating couple, could not recover from early mistakes.

Despite their effort, they arrived last at the Pit Stop and were sent home. “We gave it everything we had,” Kat said before leaving, adding that they were proud of their journey together.

With their departure, nine teams remain in the running:

Tucker and Eric Des Lauriers - Brothers

Natalie and Stephanie Negrotti - Sisters

Izzy Gleicher and Paige Seber - Engaged couple

Hannah and Simone Chaddha - Sisters

Jas and Jag Bains - Brothers

Joseph and Adam Abdin - Brothers

Kristine and Rubina Bernabe - Sisters

Kyland Young and Taylor Hale - Dating

Jack and Chelsie Baham - Father and daughter

As Phil Keoghan summarized, “Every leg of The Amazing Race brings new challenges. The teams that adapt fastest are the ones that stay in the game.” The next episode will see these pairs continue their journey across Europe, where one mistake could change their position in an instant.

