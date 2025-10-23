Pluribus Trailer Breakdown: Rhea Seehorn experiences an eerie world of happiness in the upcoming sci-fi series

Rhea Seehorn as Carol in Pluribus ( via Instagram @plur1busappletv)

Vince Gilligan, the mastermind behind Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, unveils Pluribus, a nine-episode science fiction series set to premiere on Apple TV+ on November 7, 2025, with two episodes launching on debut day. The show marks a bold departure from Gilligan’s crime-driven narratives, diving into a dystopian world saturated with forced happiness, blending dark humour.

Rhea Seehorn, praised for her Emmy-nominated performance as Kim Wexler in Better Call Saul, plays Carol, considered the most miserable person on Earth. Carol has the unique gift of being immune to the happiness that has spread throughout humanity and has become the unlikeliest hero who must save the world from that toxic joy.

The show examines important concepts of conformity, free will and the true meaning of feeling something real, while turning optimism into something dark. The other characters include Karolina Wydra as a woman of mystery, Carlos-Manuel Vesga in a central role and guests Miriam Shor and Samba Schutte, who provide depth and humour.

Already greenlit for a second season by Apple TV+ before its premiere, Pluribus promises Gilligan’s signature tension without drugs or crime. Seehorn described it to Deadline as “thought-provoking, upsetting and so funny,” highlighting Gilligan’s knack for balancing darkness and wit.

Produced by Sony Pictures Television, with Gilligan as writer, showrunner and executive producer alongside Gordon Smith, Alison Tatlock, Diane Mercer, Allyce Ozarski, and Jeff Frost, Pluribus is poised to be a daring, character-driven dive into a warped modern world where misery becomes rebellion.

Pluribus: Complete trailer breakdown

The two-minute two-second trailer opens with chaos: a plane crash burns bright, explosions flash and bodies lie still, hinting at a catastrophic event that birthed this warped world. The scene shifts to Carol waking up, her face sour as she navigates empty streets. A neighbour’s unnaturally wide smile greets her with, “We just want you to be happy.” Carol snaps back, “How do I reverse all this?”—her voice sharp, setting her as the outsider.

A perfectly plated breakfast appears at her door, like an algorithm’s gift. Carol tosses it in the trash without a word, the camera catching the mess to show her rejection of fake perfection. The trailer cuts to public spaces—deserted parks, silent malls—where smiling citizens chant positivity like a cult. Carol’s eye-rolls slice through the cheer, her disgust palpable.

A speaker crackles with a calm voice, possibly the President, saying, “Rest assured, Carol. We will figure out what makes you different.” It’s creepy and clinical, like she’s a lab rat. Quick shots show hazmat-suited scientists probing, government agents lurking and screens flashing Carol’s face. The President’s voice returns on TV: “So you can join us,” his smile masking a threat.

The trailer weaves dark humour—crowds cheer with robotic joy, but Carol’s scowl holds firm. Flashes tie back to the opening chaos: a virus or tech might’ve erased negativity, leaving only toxic happiness. The score shifts from peppy synths to eerie drones, amplifying the dystopian slide. Seehorn’s performance shines—small gestures, like a clenched jaw, reveal Carol’s quiet rage. A final shot of her, alone and staring down a smiling mob, cements her as the rebel against conformity.

The trailer effectively captures Gilligan’s knack for tension without relying on his usual crime lens. It mirrors real-world pressures, making Carol’s fight feel personal. Wydra’s shadowy role and Shor’s guest spot hint at surprises, while the visuals tease a deeper conspiracy.

Where to watch Pluribus:

Stream Pluribus on Apple TV+ starting November 7, 2025, with two episodes at launch, followed by weekly releases every Friday through December 26.

