Sisters steal the spotlight as Natalie and Stephanie Negrotti score first place on The Amazing Race 38

The Amazing Race 38 aired its third episode on October 15, 2025, as teams continued their competition through the Czech Republic.

The episode highlighted how alliances can influence outcomes in the race, as the top three teams worked together to stay ahead.

This leg featured both cooperation and pressure, showing how strategy and timing shape progress.

The episode opened with teams departing from their previous checkpoint and heading toward Prague.

Along the way, they faced route markers and tasks designed around local culture.

These included traditional crafts and physical activities that tested teamwork and communication. Despite the occasional travel delays, most teams managed to stay on track, keeping the energy steady throughout the day.

By the end of the leg, the top three alliances gained a significant advantage, while others found themselves struggling to avoid elimination. The episode concluded with one team leaving the race, narrowing the field to ten.

The focus remained on maintaining composure under time pressure and adapting to unpredictable travel conditions that continue to define the season’s early stages.

Alliance strengthens at the front in The Amazing Race 38

The third leg showed clear teamwork among the leading pairs. Natalie and Stephanie Negrotti, Jag and Jas Bains, and Tucker and Eric Des Lauriers built a cooperative alliance that helped them navigate efficiently through Prague.

The teams exchanged directions and supported one another during challenges. Jag Bains explained,

“We wanted to help celebrate Natalie’s birthday and keep the energy positive.”

This strategy paid off when Natalie and Stephanie reached the pit stop first, marking their first victory of the season.

The Bains brothers followed closely, while the Des Lauriers brothers secured third place. The alliance demonstrated how shared goals can help in competitive settings, especially when physical and mental demands increase.

Tucker Des Lauriers commented,

“At this point, working together makes sense if it gets us closer to the final.”

His words reflected the logic behind collaboration in a race that often rewards both independence and teamwork.

This cooperation also shifted the season’s dynamic. Previous legs had shown more individual competition, but this episode suggested that forming temporary partnerships could be an effective survival strategy.

The top teams’ success created a noticeable gap between them and the rest of the field, putting pressure on others to rethink their approach in future episodes.

As the leg ended, Natalie and Stephanie celebrated their win, noting that it came on Natalie’s birthday. Their steady improvement across the first three weeks has now placed them among the season’s top contenders.

Steady runs and close calls at the back in The Amazing Race 38

Further down the leaderboard, several teams faced narrow escapes. Kat Dunn and Alex Romo once again finished near the bottom, ending in second-to-last place but staying in the race. Kat said,

“We just keep pushing one checkpoint at a time.”

Her comment reflected their cautious but determined mindset.

Meanwhile, Kyland Young and Taylor Hale finished ninth for the third straight leg, showing consistency even without breaking into the top group.

Their ability to remain stable while others fluctuate may help them later in the competition.

At the end of the episode, Megan and Matt Turner, a newlywed couple and former Big Brother contestants, were eliminated.

Their departure came after falling behind in navigation and coordination tasks. The result reduced the remaining teams to ten, each with a renewed focus on staying in the game as the route continues across Europe.

The teams still racing are:

Hannah and Simone Chaddha - sisters

Izzy Gleicher and Paige Seber - engaged couple

Jack and Chelsie Baham - father and daughter

Jas and Jag Bains - brothers

Joseph and Adam Abdin - brothers

Kat Dunn and Alex Romo - dating

Kristine and Rubina Bernabe - sisters

Kyland Young and Taylor Hale - dating

Natalie and Stephanie Negrotti - sisters

Tucker and Eric Des Lauriers - brothers

With the alliance at the top showing early strength, the next episodes will test whether cooperation can last or if competition will take over as teams edge closer to the halfway point of The Amazing Race 38.

