Love is Blind: Ali reveals what really happened behind the scenes of her split with Anton

Love is Blind contestant Ali (Image via Netflix)

Love is Blind contestants Ali and Anton instantly connected in the pods due to multiple commonalities in their lives. As they met face to face, Ali's beauty stole Anton's heart as they connected more off the pods.

However, they discovered many lifestyle-based differences as they moved together. Ali did not say the two words at the altar, walking off from marrying Anton, officially breaking up with him.

In an exclusive with Swoon, she reflects on her relationship to open up on what went wrong with her and Anton that led to their split on the Love is Blind finale.

Ali felt Anton was a completely different person off the cameras of Love is Blind

Ali told Swoon that no matter how intense a connection may feel in the pods, not everyone is ready to commit to a lifetime with someone they’ve known for less than a month.

For Ali Lima, as her wedding day approached, it became clear that she didn’t know Anton Yarosh as well as she had hoped, saying that:

I think my biggest hesitation was not truly knowing who I was getting into a marriage with.

She explained that the man she fell for in the pods felt very different from the person she experienced in real life, adding,

I felt that Anton in the pods really kind of sold himself as one person. Anton, in real life, with cameras on, was a different person. And Anton, with cameras off in real life, was another person.

The couple had discussed these differences long before the wedding day. Ali revealed she had a very open conversation with him, where she told him that,

If this is how things kind of continue to go, I don’t see myself saying yes to you.

Furthermore, she explained that her decision to walk away wasn’t a surprise for Anton. After the wedding that never took place, Ali confirmed that she and Anton did not continue a relationship.

They have, however, crossed paths during Pod Squad reunions, recalling their most significant post-show interaction, which took place at a pool party last summer:

We kind of both just said, no hard feelings. We’re happy for the experience. It worked out how it’s meant to.

Ali also remembered a moment from that conversation where Anton admitted something that took her aback as she described,

Actually, at that party, I thought it was so strange… He had told me that he said yes, but he didn’t know what he would do if I would have also said yes because he wasn’t sure that that was actually what he wanted.

Despite this conversation, the discussion ended on a civil note as she states that it was a great learning experience for both of them, adding,

I don’t know if [his confession] makes too much sense for me. I would do it all over again if I could, and I would still pick him.

In Love is Blind, when the couple met at the end of the aisle, Ali expressed that falling in love with Anton was easy, but they had not known each other enough to take such a big decision.

Anton says yes, at the altar; however, Ali walks off and says,

I can’t be your wife. I feel like the person that I fell in love with in the pods isn’t the person I’ve gotten to experience in real life.

Ali and Anton’s relationship began showing differences and conflicts in their habits and lifestyles as they transitioned from the pods to real life. Anton’s laid-back attitude and love for partying, especially after a conversation about strip clubs with his friend’s girlfriend, raised red flags for her.

Love Is Blind, season 9 reunion premieres on October 29, 2025, at 9:00 pm ET on Netflix.

