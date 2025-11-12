Simon Gross (Image via Instagram/@simongrossshowbiz)

Big Brother alum Simon Gross recently took a dig at one of the popular reality television shows while addressing viewers' complaints about how reality shows often cast trained actors.

While referring to the show, Married at First Sight, and claimed that the UK bride, Julia-Ruth Smith, is a trained actress who featured on the show. The Big Brother star explained how he was watching Married at First Sight, and there was a scene featuring Julia-Ruth, as Simon described it as “painful to watch.”

Simon further pointed out that the way Julia controlled it and the way she presented herself on the show, he is convinced that she is an actress. In an interview with OK Magazine, the television personality said,

“Reality television is full of actors.”

Big Brother alum Simon Gross takes a dig at Married at First Sight

While talking about the show Married at First Sight UK, Simon Gross talked about the scene featuring Julia as she revealed that she went on a holiday with Joe Wood. However, after the episode, Simon was pretty convinced that she was an actress, as he said,

“That is a plant, that is not real. I know it's been edited but you could see she was very controlled and very in control. That was acting. It's got to be, she's an actress."

Simon Gross further said that these performers might also play games with the other real contestants.

“I think it's becoming too obvious to a lot of the general public now that reality TV is cheating the public by not putting real people into the Big Brother house, into Married at First Sight or even into Love Island. I actually thought, watching Love Island this year, that one or two of the girls were actresses, I think they were there to cause trouble."

Simon Gross reflects on his time on Big Brother

Simon Gross was a part of Big Brother back in 2015. His time in the home was rather short-lived as he was soon evicted on his first night, but he later re-entered the house two weeks later. While talking about his time on Big Brother, Simon Gross said,

“I wasn't ashamed to say I was an actor in Big Brother but I never acted in Big Brother."

In an early interview with Digital Spy, the television star reflected on his eviction while saying,

“I feel disappointed because I was part of a game show really, a reality show. And I just hit the wrong buzzer – that's all that happened. That's just the way it goes. I'm not the sort of person that's going to crawl under the table this morning and never come back. Why should I? I've fought all my life, so why should I stop now?"

Stay tuned for more updates.