Kate Garraway and Niko Omilana face off in an explosive vote in The Celebrity Traitors

Kate Garraway (Image via Getty)

The Celebrity Traitors returned on October 9 2025 with its second episode on BBC One.

The celebrity version of the BBC’s psychological competition series continued its mix of strategy, suspicion, and group challenges inside Ardross Castle.

Hosted by Claudia Winkleman, the show follows 19 celebrities as they try to identify the hidden Traitors while completing missions to add money to the prize pot.

This episode began with the fallout from the first Traitor murder. Paloma Faith was revealed as the victim, killed overnight by Alan Carr, who is one of the secret Traitors.

Carr, a close friend of Faith’s outside the game, expressed guilt, saying,

“I’ve gone and murdered one of my best friends. It broke my heart.”

As suspicions grew among the Faithful, the day’s events led to the first Round Table vote of the series.

By the end of the episode, Kate Garraway and Niko Omilana were locked in a tied vote, each facing three accusations of being a Traitor. The tie created uncertainty about who would be banished next week, while tensions inside the castle continued to rise.

The funeral task and early suspicions in The Celebrity Traitors

The second episode recreated one of the show’s most recognizable rituals, the symbolic funeral task.

After breakfast, the contestants gathered outside to find Claudia Winkleman on horseback, dressed in black.

She led the group to the castle graveyard, where a choir performed as they attended Paloma Faith’s funeral. Winkleman closed the coffin and announced the start of a new round of the game.

During the ceremony, Alan Carr gave an emotional eulogy for Faith, pretending to be shocked by her death. He said that she had “confided in him about players she feared,” a line used to deflect suspicion.

However, Clare Balding began to question Carr’s innocence.

She reasoned, “Who is the least likely to have killed Paloma? Her best friend Alan.” Her comment made others pause, suggesting that the group’s trust in Carr might weaken in future episodes.

The castle breakfast earlier that day set the tone. Players discussed who might have been targeted and why. Carr tried to stay quiet, while Jonathan Ross, his fellow

Traitor, told him privately to “toughen up.” The episode highlighted the shift from shock to strategy as players began analyzing body language and past remarks for clues.

Round Table tensions: Garraway vs. Omilana in The Celebrity Traitors

Later that evening, Claudia Winkleman announced the first Round Table discussion. Each contestant was given a chance to share suspicions before writing down a name to banish.

Kate Garraway, known for her lively reactions, drew criticism from several players who said she seemed overly dramatic. She replied, “I’m a ham,” admitting that her expressions might look exaggerated but insisting they were genuine.

Niko Omilana, a YouTube creator, was also accused of being a Traitor. Some contestants argued that he was “too calm” and “too confident.” Omilana defended himself, saying his quietness was being misread.

The discussion grew tense as players weighed personal impressions over evidence. When votes were cast, Garraway and Omilana each received three votes, while Tameka Empson had two and Tom Daley one.

In a lighter moment, Omilana misspelled Daley’s name as “Tom Daylee” on the chalkboard, which drew laughs from the group. Despite the humor, the outcome left both Garraway and Omilana uncertain about their positions.

The tie meant no one was banished, but it set up further confrontation for the next episode.

By the end, the episode confirmed the game’s current balance: three Traitors remain hidden among 15 Faithful contestants. The prize fund reached £19,500 after the Trojan horse and coffin challenges.

