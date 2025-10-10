“You’ll see them again in not too long”: James Gunn confirms all Peacemaker characters will return in the DCU

Peacemaker fans have got the clarity they wanted right from the source. In the Season 2 Episode 8 installment of Peacemaker: The Official Podcast with James Gunn on HBO Max, Gunn signs off with a direct promise:

“Peacemaker will be back as this TV show… We have plans. But you’ll see all these characters in the future of the DCU in not too long.”

The episode, which shows 23,493 views on its October 10, 2025, release date, doubles as a post-finale debrief with Gunn, Jennifer Holland, and Steve Agee. It spotlights the series cast and the creative choices behind the closer Full Nelson. On screen, Peacemaker ends the season stranded on Salvation. Off-screen, Gunn frames what comes next for the team.

With John Cena leading as Peacemaker and a lineup that includes Danielle Brooks, Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee, Freddie Stroma, Frank Grillo, and Sol Rodríguez, the finale builds a bridge to wider DCU storylines without losing the show’s tight character focus.

Where Gunn confirms the return of the Peacemaker character

Gunn issues the confirmation during the podcast’s sign-off, making it a first-party update rather than speculation. “Peacemaker will be back as this TV show” is the key line, followed by the forward-looking qualifier about timing and placement,

“We have plans. But you’ll see all these characters in the future of the DCU in not too long.”

The context matters. It comes after a long, detailed breakdown of Full Nelson, the production choices, the music cues, and the character beats that lead to the final scene. Gunn also explains how the team’s new direction forms inside the story world. He points to Checkmate as the natural evolution of the 11th Street Kids and nods to the larger DCU framework that sits over Peacemaker. The phrasing makes two points clear. The TV show titled Peacemaker is planned to continue in some form. The characters will also appear in other DCU stories on a short horizon.

Beyond the sign-off promise, Gunn spells out the handoff in direct terms. As per the HBO Max podcast dated October 10, 2025, he says,

“We knew Salvation was a part of our future… We knew it was a part of the DCU plan.”

He adds,

“We are sort of beginning our part of our larger story in the DCU here in this moment.”

On the team shift, he says,

“And now we know in the DCU, the 11th Street Kids are Checkmate, basically.”

He also connects production and planning, saying,

“I shot that scene while we were shooting Superman because we had the Pentagon set.”

Together, these lines explain why the Peacemaker finale unveils Salvation, formalizes Checkmate, and leaves Peacemaker positioned for quick reentry into wider DCU stories.

Who “all” includes and how the Peacemaker season 2 finale positions them

The finale locks in the returning core and shows where each player stands. Peacemaker remains the emotional center after a season of guilt, isolation, and a late choice to rejoin his friends. Emilia Harcourt steps into a field leader role with a sharper purpose. Leota Adebayo becomes the team’s conscience and builder of alliances. John Economos holds the institutional knowledge and the workmanlike pragmatism. Adrian Chase or Vigilante stays the wild card with absolute loyalty. Together, they formalize as Checkmate, which gives Peacemaker a banner that is built to operate beyond A.R.G.U.S.

The hour also elevates Rick Flag Sr. and places him opposite the team. His alignment with power players around the Salvation program sets him up as an ongoing force. Sasha Bordeaux moves from conflicted agent to a partner in the new outfit. The closing montage shows a team ready to act. The tag then flips the board. Rick Flag Sr. oversees the abduction that sends Peacemaker through the portal to Salvation and seals the cliffhanger.

How the finale tees up Man of Tomorrow

The story’s handoff tools are placed in plain view. Checkmate gives Peacemaker and company a credible way to step into larger crises without a full reset. Salvation introduces a metahuman prison world that can force uneasy cooperation and test values on a big canvas. A power chain through the Secretary of Defense and program architects suggests a policy-scale conflict, not just a street-level chase.

Inside that frame, Peacemaker is the human test. He is not a metahuman, yet he is thrown into a place built to hold metahumans. That choice invites a rescue, a trade, or a wider systems fight. Gunn’s sign-off lines set clear expectations for placement across the DCU.

That promise pairs with a film that centers on Superman and a strategic thinker. It matches a world where Checkmate operates in the open and Salvation creates stakes that pull in every level of the DCU.

