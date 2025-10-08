What happened on The Bold and the Beautiful today? Recap for October 8, 2025

The Bold and the Beautiful © CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful’s episode on October 7, 2025, had major plot twists. Luna, presumed dead, shockingly returned and revealed she's pregnant with Will Spencer’s child, throwing a wrench into his relationship with Electra.

At Forrester Creations, Hope reconnected with her brother, Deke, and asked for his opinion on her designs, while Luna's return sparked tense family conversations. Ridge and Taylor discussed the consequences of Luna’s survival and pregnancy, fearing the impact it would have on their family. Meanwhile, Finn was left grappling with the news that Luna might be carrying his grandchild.



The drama continued on October 8, 2025, as Luna’s pregnancy revelation caused even more tension. Luna’s return to the Spencer estate and her announcement that she is carrying Will’s child led to explosive confrontations. Meanwhile, personal dynamics between family members continued to evolve, with Deke possibly eyeing a future at Forrester. Read on for all the details from today’s episode.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Everything that happened in the episode of October 8, 2025

Luna’s Shocking Return and Pregnancy Revelation

Luna surprises Finn again in his office. She jokes that she needs an OB/GYN and asks Finn for a good one. Finn, still shocked, asks how she's not in prison given her violent past. Luna, grinning smugly, says she owes Bill Spencer her freedom and is staying at the Spencer Estate. Finn is even more shocked when she says she's carrying the Spencer heir. Luna shines as she rubs her belly and announces.

Finn is dumbfounded by the shocking news. Luna's indifference fuels his anger. Finn struggles to accept this new reality, increasing tension. He must accept that Luna's return and pregnancy will affect the Spencers. The episode complicates Finn, Luna, and the Spencers' relationship.

Bill and Katie Discuss Luna’s Situation

Bill Spencer is seen pacing at his mansion, ranting over the phone about a paternity test to avoid Luna's manipulation. Katie, worried, suggests Bridget give the test while they figure out Luna's situation. Katie says Li's actions in keeping Luna alive caused this mess, while Bill blames Luna's return. Bill insists on being heard and admits that he needs Katie's help more than ever.



Katie points out other issues, such as Luna's possible pregnancy with Will's child, and leaves to check on Luna. Bill and Katie's conversation shows the Spencer family's emotional toll after Luna's shocking return. Luna's presence is a major issue for everyone, and it will have long-term effects.

Li Faces Ridge and Taylor’s Wrath

Ridge and Taylor confront Li at her office, demanding to know why she kept Luna alive. Li claims she could not bear the thought of her granddaughter dying and believed Luna could be rehabilitated. Ridge yells that Luna should have been imprisoned for her past crimes and not allowed to live at Bill's house.

Li admits that releasing Luna was a terrible mistake and that Luna's behavior is dangerous. Ridge is furious that Luna has put everyone at risk, especially now that she claims to be pregnant with Will's child. Li apologizes profusely, realizing the gravity of the situation. Ridge insists that Luna be sent back to prison, pregnant or not, ending her chaotic phase. Since Li's decision to spare Luna could destroy everything, the confrontation highlights the Spencer family's deep divisions.

Hope and Deke’s Tension Over Forrester Creations

Hope softly probes Deke's personal life at Forrester Creations. After moving to Los Angeles, Deke is reluctant to talk about his roommate. Hope, always curious, presses further, and Deke hints at the mystery of his roommate but doesn't say more.



Hope admits that her Hope For the Future collection needs a new designer, changing the conversation. Ever ready to seize an opportunity, Deke comments on the designs and expresses his fashion enthusiasm. Hope then says Thomas may not be a good fit due to logistics and their complicated history. Deke quietly expresses interest in working in the family business, knowing that his connections could get him there. Deke's fashion career may be renewed with Hope For the Future.

Luna's shocking return and pregnancy strain the Spencer family in The Bold and the Beautiful. Finn is shocked by the bombshell, while Bill and Katie struggle with responsibility. Li keeping Luna alive complicates matters, as Ridge warns Luna that her time is limited. The Bold and the Beautiful episodes are available to stream on CBS.

