The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Ridge, Bill & Taylor clash over Luna’s fate while Electra and Ivy face tough choices about Will’s future

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, October 9, 2025, reveal high-stakes confrontations and emotional crossroads across Los Angeles. Ridge, Taylor, Bill, Katie, and Finn find themselves at odds over Luna Nozawa’s fate.

Tensions erupt about whether she should remain under house arrest or return to prison.

Finn’s anger and grief resurface with Luna’s return, while Bill and Katie struggle to maintain control of the situation. At the same time, Electra turns to Ivy for advice as she wrestles with her feelings for Will and the uncertainty surrounding Luna’s pregnancy.

With loyalties tested, emotions running high, and crucial decisions looming, the fallout from these debates threatens to alter relationships and alliances forever.

