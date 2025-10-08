The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Ridge, Bill & Taylor clash over Luna’s fate while Electra and Ivy face tough choices about Will’s future

Ridge, Bill, Taylor, Katie, and Finn clash over Luna’s fate
A dramatic showdown takes place at the Spencer mansion as Ridge, Taylor, and Finn protest that Luna should be punished severely.
Finn is adamant that Luna must deliver in prison, not wanting to allow her back under house arrest after her previous actions on Steffy.
Ridge and Taylor support him, committed to seeing consequences imposed. Bill and Katie are cautious, however, urging that Luna's case be thoughtfully handled instead of rashly judged.
Bill and Katie try to keep control
As emotions run high, Bill and Katie try to act as mediators for both sides. They remind Ridge, Taylor, and Finn that the unborn child of Luna adds complexity to the situation and that they have to wait for clear answers.
Bill insists that Luna is close to the point where a paternity test can be performed, and he and Katie are going to call in Bridget Forrester to do it.
Since it is their grandchild on the line, they want to make certain any decision regarding Luna's future is right.
Whether she is put in house arrest or goes to prison, it can happen only after the father of the baby is revealed.
Finn’s anger and protective instincts resurface
Finn’s reaction to Luna’s return is charged with emotion. Still plagued by the past, Finn cannot disentangle Luna's survival from her earlier attempt on Steffy's life.
He is resolved to protect his family and takes a tough stance, rejecting the idea of lenient punishment.
His frustration grows as Bill and Katie hesitate to act. He interprets their restraint as misplaced sympathy. For Finn, Luna’s reappearance brings back unresolved pain, guilt, and anger.
Electra struggles with her feelings for Will
In the meantime, Electra has her own internal conflict while sharing her feelings with Ivy.
Even if she loves Will deeply, Electra reveals she cannot proceed in their relationship until the paternity of the baby is established.
The uncertainty of Luna's pregnancy has torn her between protection and love.
Ivy provides insight and reassurance, assisting Electra in considering the next steps she takes.
This exchange becomes a pivotal turning point for Electra, who needs to determine if she should wait for the truth or put distance between herself and Will until the revelations are made. Either option has her future with him uncertain.
Ivy offers guidance and perspective
Ivy is a constant presence amidst emotional turmoil. Patiently listening to Electra's second-guessing, Ivy encourages her to put her own mind at ease first.
Ivy does not lay down a course but insists that Electra think about what she really wants before she makes a decision.
Her calm presence helps Electra process the situation without being consumed by guilt or confusion. As the Forresters and Spencers battle over Luna’s fate elsewhere, Ivy’s gentle counsel provides a moment of clarity and balance.
Catch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS and Paramount+.