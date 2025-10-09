The Golden Bachelor Mel Owens' chemistry with one woman stands out during the exclusive PEOPLE shoot

The Golden Bachelor season 2 star Mel Owens (Image via Getty)

The Golden Bachelor season 2's latest episode aired on October 8, 2025, and saw Mel Owens organize a special group date with all eight women contestants of the show.

The 66-year-old retired NFL player-turned-lawyer surprises everyone with an exclusive PEOPLE photoshoot, where the photographer Ari Michelson revealed he felt Mel Owen's chemistry with a particular contestant, leaving fans and viewers curious at the end, saying,

"I really saw some great chemistry. I particularly saw one lady and Mel connecting."

Mel Owens and the ladies of The Golden Bachelor season 2 pose for the Sexy at Every Age: The Golden Era Edition

They were surprised by a professional photoshoot led by PEOPLE's Editor-at-Large, Janine Rubenstein, who revealed that she would be capturing the timeless beauty and confidence of women aged 60 and above.

At the start of their date, The Golden Bachelor says,

"Ladies, you're radiating strength and the kind of beauty that doesn't fade with time. I thought it would be fun to capture that today. To help us, we've got Editor-at-Large from People, Janine Rubenstein."

Janine Rubenstein then introduces everyone to the theme of the photoshoot, stating,

"Today, you're all going to be part of a very special segment that we are calling Sexy at Every Age: The Golden Era Edition."

The photoshoot, themed Sexy at Every Age: The Golden Era Edition, featured segments, including a Baywatch lifeguard-inspired setup, a retro pin-up style shoot, and a romantic beach-themed setting.

As the women selected their outfits and posed for the camera, the atmosphere was filled with excitement and connection.

Debbie, one of the contestants, gets excited, expressing, This is epic right now! in a confessional. Cheryl also teases about the sexy looks, saying,

"We're gonna resuscitate him. You wait!"

Photographer Ari Michelson asks Robin whether she can touch his stomach, to which Robin says to Mel,

"Oh, I'll rub your stomach, baby."

However, a playful moment between Mel and contestant Robin made the chemistry between them particularly evident.

Photographer Ari Michelson also noted the connection after observing their interactions, saying he saw Mel forming a visible chemistry with one of the women, sparking curiosity among the contestants about who had captured Mel's attention.

In a confessional, Debbie got eager at the thought of being the lady who formed chemistry with Mel that stood out, saying,

"Am I ever feeling the chemistry? I hope it's me!"

Ari compliments all the ladies, saying that they did an amazing job. Cindy, one of the remaining women, confessed to Mel that she hadn't felt this way in a long time about a man.

Mel reciprocated her feelings, stating that he had a connection right off the bat with her, which reassured Cindy and reinforced her belief that their relationship was becoming serious.

Last week's episode concluded with a significant rose ceremony where four women were sent home, narrowing the competition to nine contestants.

The Golden Bachelor season 2 airs every Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and streams the next day on Hulu.

It would be interesting to watch how this development sets the stage for the next phase of the competition, where the remaining women will continue to compete for Mel's heart.

Stay tuned for more updates.