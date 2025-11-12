The Golden Bachelor Season 2: Where Mel Owens and Peg Munson stand now

Mel Owens from The Golden Bachelor (Image via Getty)

The Golden Bachelor season 2 aired its long-anticipated finale on November 12, 2025, in which Mel Owens chose Peg Munson after Cindy Culler self-eliminated before the final rose ceremony.

However, he did not propose to Peg. Instead, Mel went down on one knee and promised his commitment to love and nurture their relationship.

In the November 12 After the Final Rose segment, the pair joined host Jesse Palmer on stage to update him and the audience on the status of their relationship.

Peg and Mel revealed they were still together; however, their engagement was still on hold.

The pair preferred to enjoy their time together, cultivate their relationship, and take one step at a time rather than jumping into a life-changing decision.

In the finale, viewers saw Mel give Peg the golden rose and a ring, asking her to accept them so they could see what the future held for them.

Peg gladly accepted his offer and told the cameras that although Mel was “not for everybody,” she believed they were meant to be together.

In the After the Final Rose segment, the couple confirmed they were in love and were exploring each day as it came.

The Golden Bachelor’s Peg expresses excitement about being aligned with Mel on relationship expectations







Peg and Mel made their first appearance as a couple after the finale when they joined Jesse Palmer during the After the Final Rose segment.

Noting how the final rose ceremony ended without a proposal, Jesse asked the couple if a proposal was around the corner, to which Peg replied:



“You know what’s nice about being in your 60s and going through life, you get to write your own love story - and we’re on the same page. That’s a love story the way that we get to do it, and to continue to grow our love, continue to spend time with our families.”



She added that the “nice part” about being in the 60s was being able to do whatever they wanted, “with that connection you have with someone.”

While praising Mel, she noted that he was the embodiment of “integrity” — a quality she loved about him.

Although the twosome did not share any plans for an engagement, they confirmed they were in love with one another.

Mel echoed Peg’s sentiments as he mentioned that he watched their love “grow all the way through” since choosing her as his partner.

Detailing their life since The Golden Bachelor wrapped, he said that they had “moments together,” and that things were special since she was “the right person.”

He was glad with the progress they had made as a couple and looked forward to spending more time together.

While an engagement was not their immediate concern, Mel and Peg had planned to travel together.

They revealed they would take a trip to Las Vegas, Michigan, and watch the Super Bowl. They also had plans to visit Napa Valley for a romantic retreat, which was arranged by the network.



“It really is about finding love and bringing the families together. What a night, unforgettable moments, real emotions, and a love story that we’ll be talking about for a really long time,” Jesse remarked about Mel and Peg’s journey.



While the journey ended on a positive note for the star and Peg, the runner-up left heartbroken.

Cindy, in the finale, had to make the difficult decision of whether she wanted to wait for Mel to feel sure about marriage or leave the experiment.

Ultimately, she chose to remove herself from the show, disappointed by Mel’s hesitation to commit.

In her concluding segment, she stated that she was unwilling to spend her golden years on hold.

Stay tuned for more updates.