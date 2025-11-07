“So full of twists and turns”: The Golden Bachelor host Jesse Palmer drops a major hint about the finale

Mel Owens ( Image Via Getty)

Things are heating up and speculations are rife as the finale of The Golden Bachelor is around the corner.

The Golden Bachelor season 2 star Mel Owens has to choose his life partner between two ladies Cindy Cullers and Peg Munsen.

While Mel is getting ready to get down on one knee on the finale episode, host Jesse Palmer hints at a thing or two about the episode.

During a conversation with Entertainment Weekly, Palmer revealed that the finale is going to be surprising for not only viewers but even Mel too.

He stated:



“ The final hours in Antigua are so full of twists and turns that nobody saw coming — including Mel. He will be faced with an incredibly difficult decision, and he is going to do things his way.”



Mel’s final choice will be revealed during the finale episode which will air on November 12, 2025 on ABC.

The Golden Bachelor host Jesse Palmer shared his thoughts about Mel’s date night conversation with Cindy







Jesse Palmer also revealed his thoughts to Entertainment Weekly about Mel Owens dates with both the finalist, Peg and Cindy.

Mel’s date with Peg garnered a lot of attention due to a storm brewing around them during their date.

When asked whether their date felt like a divine intervention and whether they had witnessed something like before Jesse talked about The Bachelor season 28, Joey Anderson and Kelsey stating:



“I remember the day Joey picked up Kelsey on his Vespa for their one-on-one date in Ronda, Spain — the weather was absolutely glorious! The sun was shining, and you just couldn’t help but think: “These two are destined to be together. It’s too perfect!”



The conversation shifted to Cindy and Mel’s date where the latter was hesitant to provide any solid answers about their future. Jesse agreed that the move might have created doubts in her mind.

He stated:



“I think everyone wants to go into Fantasy Suites with as much confidence as possible and conviction that they are the one. I think Cindy was hoping for some reassurance from Mel, and she didn’t get any. I don’t want to speak for Cindy, but I imagine it created a lot of doubt in her mind.”



Jesse further shared that he believes that Mel is conflicted about his feelings for both the women.

When asked whether he might not propose to anyone in the finale, Palmer cryptically said that the final hours are going to full of surprises for everyone including Mel.

66 year old Mel Owen began his journey to find his lady love on the show with 23 ladies.

The number is now narrowed down to Peg Munson and Cindy Cullers.

During the episode aired on November 5, Mel went to Antigua with both his love interests.

The trip was a last chance for him to assess who will get the rose at the finale of The Golden Bachelor.

Owens invited both ladies to his room for a private overnight stay.

After his date with Peg, she chose to spend the night with Mel. She stated during her confessional that Owens gave him clarity about his true feelings.



She stated:



“ Having that conversation unfiltered, I feel like we understand each other better now. All of my concerns definitely got answered last night.”



Cindy on the other hand did not quite got the assurance she was hoping and observed that Mel is a “reserved man”.

The sneak peek of the finale episode showed Mel getting advice from his sons.

He was also shown holding a ring, which makes viewers anticipate the finale even more.

Stay tuned for more such updates.