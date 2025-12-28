Who is Gabrielle ‘Gigi’ Alayah’s mom? All you need to know amidst Kai Cenat’s break up with his girlfriend and cheating rumors

Gigi Alayah's mother has once accused Kai Cenat of creating issues between her and her daughter (Image via Getty)

Kai Cenat and Gigi Alayah’s separation reports are trending online. The news arrives a month after the latter’s mother, Ashlee Monroe, alleged in a video that Kai created problems between her and her daughter. Fear Buck and a few other outlets also obtained a video at the time, showing that Monroe became emotional while she made the accusations.

Monroe has mostly kept her personal and private lives away from the spotlight. However, she operates an Instagram page with almost 900,000 followers. The bio says that she is the CEO of a shop called Klosetuni. In her video addressing Kai Cenat, Munroe seemingly opened up on how Gigi Alayah changed due to the Twitch star and said:

“I don’t recognize her. Kai Cenat… All you do is sit down with women of different reputations… all you do is sit down with rappers of different reputations. You never thought to sit down over a glass of water with me?”

As of this writing, Monroe has not shared any direct response to her daughter’s alleged split from Kai, who was the first to reveal the news on social media. In a post shared through X (formerly Twitter) on December 28, 2025, the YouTube star wrote that he won’t be romantically linked to anyone ever again.

While the online personality confirmed his current status as single, Gigi Alayah did not remain silent. Apart from responding to Kai Cenat, she even addressed the posts claiming that she cheated on the streamer. Gigi shared an Instagram Story on the same day, which reads:

“I left, now you wanna get on the internet and rush to paint a false narrative about me off a FAKE twitter post is insane. I’ve never cheated on him, and YOU know that. I have never dealt with that man… play that sympathetic role somewhere else, pls.”

Ashlee Monroe became emotional while addressing Gigi Alayah last month: Allegations against Kai Cenat and more explained

A video of Gigi first went viral in November this year, where she advised people to develop an emotional connection with their child so that they can talk to their parents in certain situations. She disclosed that her parents showed her the best lifestyle, and they had the best things.

However, Gigi Alayah, also known as Gabrielle, said in the same clip that despite having everything, she was missing the “feeling of true love” where she could speak to someone about what she felt.

The same month, Ashlee Monroe responded in another clip, saying that she felt broken after listening to her daughter’s claims, as stated by Hot New Hip Hop. Ashlee mentioned that she was never absent in Alayah’s life and even told the same to Gigi Alayah. Monroe even recalled another moment and said:

“Gabrielle looked at me and said, ‘I think we need to keep our relationship off the internet…’ Then she follows up with, ‘Kai said…’ Oh yeah, Mr. Kai Cenat told my daughter that he did his research on me… and if she hung out with me, her reputation would be ruined.”

Gigi Alayah then shared multiple statements on her Instagram Story, claiming that Munroe was suffering from a mental breakdown, dismissing the allegations of her mother. Gigi wrote that she never shared anything related to her family on social media because she considered it a negative platform.

Gigi even criticized her mother for using the name of Kai Cenat, clarifying that no one has control over her life. She continued by writing:

“This lady has said hurtful things to me forever and just when I thought being grown and setting boundaries was my escape she still finds a way to effect me, I still won’t get on here and bash her but the responsibilitys I’ve had has always been beyond my means I was even told they were my obligation still to this day when she calls me for help I never tell her no, she told me she thinks we never had a good relationship cause I don’t look like her.”

On the other hand, Kai Cenat never stepped into the matter and shared a response from his side. Notably, he has not posted any reply to Alayah’s new statement, and further updates on the same are currently awaited.