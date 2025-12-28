It’s Florida, Man season 2 episode 5 ending explained: How did Shane get the moonshine supply for the bar?

Shane Hunt in It’s Florida, Man. Season 2 Episode 5 (Image via Youtube/@HBO Max)

HBO's anthology comedy series It’s Florida, Man returned for Season 2 on November 28, 2025, continuing its format of turning real-life "Florida Man" headlines into humorous reenactments.

Created by Mark Herwick and Jeff Tomsic, the show features interviews with the actual Floridians involved, paired with comedic recreations by guest stars.

Season 2 includes appearances from comedians like Johnny Knoxville, Nick Thune, and Ryan Mirvis in Episode 5.

In episode 5, titled "Moonshine" which aired December 26, 2025, Shane Hunt steps up to save his local bar's supply after their moonshine source dies.

Shane gets the moonshine supply for the bar through his Uncle Matt, who connects him to a meth-addicted distiller named Timmy operating an illegal still in the Florida backwoods.

The series captures Florida's quirky, often risky culture, blending real interviews with over-the-top recreations.

Each self-contained episode highlights a different true story, emphasising the state's mix of freedom, danger, and community.

How did Shane secure the Moonshine supply in It’s Florida, Man season 2 episode 5? Ending explained

Episode 5 titled “Moonshine” opens with Shane Hunt’s introduction. He was born and raised in Trilby, Florida. He goes on to describe why he loves Florida- because it is in the middle of nowhere, surrounded by natural species and lots of space.

“Being in the sun and swimming in the springs. There’s something about that, being a true Floridian. You still feel free”

The real incident started when Shane was hanging out at a bar down the road- filled with pool tables, dart boards, a smoky room and an old woman bartender who knew everybody’s name and talked trash about them.

Shane hung out with guys at the bar who had dentures, maybe no teeth, full of tattoos and upto no good. They all drank moonshine (a homemade, unaged whiskey) together.

The crisis started when the bar’s drink supplier died and they ran out of moonshine.

Shane went to talk to his uncle to find a solution for this. Scenes cut to Uncle Matt who explains that in Florida, they call moonshine as “juice”.

Making moonshine is illegal unless someone has a license to make liquor.

Then we are introduced to Josh Owens, a moonshine maker who also makes other liquors like corn liquor, white liquors, rot gut, and skull crackers.

Meanwhile Shane got an unlimited moonshine supply from Uncle Matt and they drove to a rundown old shack to pick up more gallons of the liquor.

They meet the “tweaker” Timmy- a methhead who brews his own moonshine.

Timmy takes them in through a super locked door where “all the magic happens”- meaning where he makes the illegal moonshine liquor.

The setup shows that it can brew 25 gallons at a time and it requires extreme caution since the boiler can blow up at any time if the temperature is not balanced.

However Timmy and Uncle Matt are seen joking about the fact that the entire setup could blow up anytime.

Shane picked up ten gallons of moonshine in milk jugs. They were all chilling when Timmy proposed the idea that there is a bull gator behind the house and they should go and get him. Shane replied-

“Hell yeah, we do!”

Then all three of them head out to the swamp where Timmy saw the thing last and canoed about a mile, then walked for another mile. There was no signal or network, just animals, water and trees.

They reached the gator burrow and Timmy took out all of his primitive gator hunting tools- like the hammer, nails, duct tape, handsaw, ziplock bags and binding ropes.

The toilet papers are for, if someone sees you hunting a gator, you can always pull down your pants and say that “you were pooping”.

Matt used his bat to pull the gator out of the pond while Timmy beat it to death. They all then took the gator meat in the ziplock bags and headed back.

About three miles in, they encountered a field full of marijuana plants. Matt suggested Shane:

“If someone comes you run and you run until you can’t run no more.”

With this, they all carefully enter the plantation zone, trying to avoid getting shot or killed for trespassing. Matt stopped Shane mid-way as he was about to step on a trip wire that was set all around them.

The wires were rigged to detonate if anyone got close to them. They all froze and didnt know what to do.

The episode then cuts to the on-screen interview with Billy Lane, a retired narcotics detective who explains that if someone goes near an illegal grow patch, those areas are known for trip lines.

The owners of these fields take trespassing very seriously, and they can shoot you at site.

With very difficulty and extreme carefulness, Matt, Shane and Timmy got through the wires. But unfortunately, Matt fell into a bog hole, filled with mud and he couldn't move his body.

Shane pulled Matt out of the bog but Matt was extremely furious as he was stinking bad, covered in swamp. Still they all continued to get back to the canoe when Timmy started twitching and making strange noises.

And suddenly Timmy decides to abandon Matt and Shane and not take them with him back to his house. He took his canoe and left.

Uncle Matt and Shane decided to walk back with 150 pounds of gator meat in their backpacks. They walked for miles in 110 degrees and finally got back home.

Shane brought the milk jugs of moonshine to the bar, where everyone was cheering him and even paid him money.

The episode ends with Shane reflecting how his present days are enlightened with him sittig in his front porch, looking at his children play.

Uncle Matt and Shane cooked and ate the gator meat, starting with its testicles.

Where to watch It’s Florida, Man season 2

It's Florida, Man season 2 streams on Max, with new episodes available Fridays after airing on HBO at 10 p.m. ET.

Stay tuned for more such updates!