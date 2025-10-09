How old is Emily Deahl? Age difference with Darius Rucker and all about the country singer's fiance amid engagement news

Darius Rucker's fiancée is a singer and social media star at the same time (Image via Getty)

Darius Rucker and Emily Deahl are now engaged, as revealed through social media on October 8, 2025. The news arrived only a month after the relationship was made official, and they have an age gap of 26 years.

For the unversed, Rucker’s 33-year-old partner is a famous online personality, specifically on TikTok.

Furthermore, Emily’s work as a singer has been praised in her single, My Baby Hates Me, which holds a streaming record on the popular platform, Spotify.

The joint Instagram post related to the latest proposal had two snaps, starting with a shot where Darius popped the question to Emily.

The black-and-white picture shows Deahl smiling with Rucker showing his back to the camera and going to his knees.







This was followed by another where Darius kisses Emily, with the latter flaunting her ring with a smile on her face.

In the caption, the musician thanked Deahl for showing him a different kind of happiness that he had never known.

The artist continued addressing his bond with Emily, as he wrote:



“The day I met you I knew I didn’t want to go another one without you. Now I don’t have to.”



On the other hand, Deahl reshared the photos on her Instagram Story , telling her followers that she never wanted to keep the relationship a secret from everyone.

Emily wrote that while she was romantically linked to Rucker, she realized that love is “sacred” to her, and added:



“All I wanted to do was protect it. But damn I’m glad I don’t have to spend the time photoshopping him out of every photo now.”



All about Darius Rucker and Emily Deahl's relationship







The duo’s relationship created headlines when Darius first revealed about the same on Instagram. He shared a selfie of himself and Emily on September 8, 2025, which was taken near the Las Vegas-based Sphere arena.

While Darius Rucker never spoke openly about the relationship for all this time, Emily Deahl had once seemingly addressed it in a TikTok video, as per People magazine.

The clip was posted in April 2025, where she said that she was trying to recall the singles she wrote about “hating men” as she was missing her “man.”

The Shallow Hal star also shifted to London in January 2025, and coincidentally, Emily started residing in the city the same month, which she disclosed in a vlog shared through her YouTube channel.

However, Darius appeared for an interview with People magazine a few months later, saying that his shifting to London was temporary as he was trying to “get just a different flavor” and was working on his album at the same time.

He explained the same by saying:



“I’m working on my album, I’m sure my single’s going to be coming out here soon, you know, and I’m ready for people hear that. I’m looking forward to finishing my record and getting that out. I think it’s refreshing, it’s new. I think my fans are gonna be really, really excited.”



As mentioned, Emily Deahl is a popular face on platforms like Instagram and YouTube.

She has accumulated more than 400,000 followers on TikTok.