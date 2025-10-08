Is the Chimpanzee on a Vespa scooter video real or fake? Viral footage takes internet by storm

Chimpanzee (Photo by Gerald Anderson/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Rapper Snoop Dogg has uploaded a video of a chimpanzee riding a Vespa scooter. In the short video, which appears to be news footage, the animal is chased by multiple police cars.

The chimpanzee video has been reuploaded on various apps, garnering thousands of views. In the comment section, the video left netizens confused about whether it was a real video or not.

The viral video of a chimpanzee riding a Vespa is fake. It is AI-generated by OpenAI's latest video-generating tool, Sora 2. The watermark of Sora 2 is visible, and the writing on the chimpanzee video, which resembles a news headline, is misspelled and inconsistent as well.

Some netizens have pointed out that the advancement of AI is spreading more confusion and misinformation.

"I feel bad for the older generation cause you know them grannys and grandpas freaking out about this chimpanzee," one netizen wrote.

"With AI now a days it's hard to believe anything we see in the media," another netizen added.

"Artificial intelligence is becoming something else," one internet user noted.

More details on AI-generated videos, like the chimpanzee video

AI reporter Hayden Field told The Vox that the quick advancement of artificial intelligence is due to its ability to train itself.

AI takes data, often including copyrighted images, music, or clips, and attempts to create a mixture that imitates the original.

The companies behind it are also using this advantage to create more data centers every day, making the AI-generating process easier.

"AI now trains itself a lot of the time. It can get better and train itself at getting better. One of the big things standing in their way is really just compute. And all these companies are building data centers, making new deals every day. They're really working on getting more compute, so that they can push the tech even more," Field stated.

Many have expressed concern over the misuse of Sora 2, ranging from impersonating someone to creating fake news, such as the viral chimpanzee video.

Kate Miltner, an assistant professor in Data, AI, and Society at the University of Sheffield, told The Metro that Sora 2 asks its users if they want to feature in videos.

The platform lets its users control how their likeness is used, and they can delete their face and voice from any video.

Miltner shared concern over it, saying that if OpenAI changes its settings later, people could lose their rights to their likeness. The assistant professor also noted that AI tools create confusion among people.

"I think that this has a real potential for misuse. The sophistication of these tools makes it difficult for most people to be able to tell the difference between AI-generated content and genuine content," Miltner stated.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has shared in his blog this month that the popularity of Sora 2 is skyrocketing, and the company will charge a significant amount of money from its users, as they need to generate revenue from the video-generating tool.

Altman stated that he would share more information in the upcoming days.

Meanwhile, videos such as the chimpanzee riding a Vespa are continuing to spread on the internet, garnering millions of views.