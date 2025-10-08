Who was Becky Moore on The Bold and the Beautiful? Character details explored

Marissa Tait as Becky Moore on The Bold and the Beautiful

Past connections resurface on The Bold and the Beautiful as Deacon’s son, Deke, arrives in town to start a career in fashion in LA. A look into Deke’s past finds him to be the son of Becky Moore and Deacon Sharpe. However, his complicated early arc sees Becky abandoned by Deacon as she got pregnant.

While a lonely Becky gave up the baby to her cousin Amber to be raised as Rick Forrester’s son, Eric Forrester III, he was reunited with his biological mother before she died. Little Eric “Deke” moved from home to home as Amber tried to hold on to him. Later he developed a bond with his biological father.

While Amber went back to Rick, The Bold and the Beautiful fans saw Deacon marrying Macy. Despite Amber’s attempts at kidnapping Little Eric Sharpe, the latter started living with his father and Macy as Deacon regained custody over his son. After Macy’s death, Amber helped Deacon with Deke before he started staying with Becky’s parents, Joe and Tilly Moore. Deke later reunited with Amber.

Currently, the long-running CBS soap shows Deacon settled into matrimony with former criminal Sheila Carter. However, Sheila’s secret support for her murderer granddaughter, Luna, has resulted in a rift between the Sharpe couple. Meanwhile, Becky's son, Deke, is in town.

The Bold and the Beautiful: A glimpse at Becky Moore’s journey

Becky Moore, played by Marissa Tait, was introduced to the soap as Rebecca Moore, the cousin of Amber Moore. She lived in Paris and had an affair with Deacon Sharpe. However, the latter left after finding her pregnant. Since Becky did not want to raise the baby alone, she decided to put him up for adoption.

At the same time, Becky’s cousin, Amber, bore a stillborn baby. Amber’s mother, Tawny, arranged for Becky’s baby to land secretly in Amber’s lap so that the latter could pretend that this was her and Rick Forrester’s baby. As such, The Bold and the Beautiful fans saw the baby named Eric Forrester III.

A few months after the baby moved to LA to be with his presumed parents, Becky remembered her baby with his heart-shaped birth mark. When she visited cousin Amber and babysat Little Eric, she discovered the birthmark and realized this was her baby boy.

Although initially happy to let her son be raised by a loving couple, while she received updates from Amber, Becky soon realized that Amber and Rick’s marriage was failing. As such, Becky decided that it was time for her to claim her son. While Amber told Rick about the true parentage of the baby, Becky took her son in. With her marriage destroyed, Amber moved in with Becky to raise Little Eric.

Although Becky started dating CJ Garrison, she learned that she was dying of terminal cancer. To make her last days happy, CJ married her and Becky bid her son a loving goodbye. She also left a video message for Amber and CJ to raise her son. Although Amber and CJ set a date to wed to respect Becky’s last wish, Rick brought Deacon into the scenario to break them up. Deacon learnt about Little Eric’s existence and soon claimed his custody.

What is Becky’s son doing in The Bold and the Beautiful currently?

Becky Moore Garrison’s son, Eric “Deke” Sharpe, is grown up and back in town, now played by actor Harrison Cone. He is portrayed as a gay character who is in a relationship with the reformed stalker, Remy Pryce. Deke has completed his studies in fashion designing and is foreseeing a career in the same field.

He met the murderer, Luna, at his partner’s apartment and forbade Remy from having any association with the criminal. Later he met his father and informed him about meeting Luna, leading to a fallout between his father and his stepmother. He also reconnected with his half-sister, Hope.

When Hope asked whether he planned to join Forrester Creations, he pointed out that his designs were more urban chic than the boho chic that FC specialized in. Impressed by his idea and confidence, Hope may consider having him design for her newly reopened line.

Stay tuned to The Bold and the Beautiful to watch Deke establish himself in the fashion world in LA.