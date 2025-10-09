Who did Mel Owens pick in the latest episode of The Golden Bachelor? Details explored

Mel Owens from The Golden Bachelor (Image via Getty)

The Golden Bachelor Season 2 continued on October 8, 2025, with Episode 4 airing on ABC and streaming the next day on Hulu.

The episode followed Mel Owens, the 66-year-old former NFL player-turned-lawyer, as he narrowed down his search for love among nine remaining contestants.

This week featured a romantic one-on-one date, a lively beach group shoot, and rising tension in the mansion.

The focus of the night was on Peg Munson, who shared a deep and emotional moment with Mel during their date, and Nicolle Kate, whose shocking confession about her intentions stirred discussion among the other women.

The episode also highlighted Carol’s growing confidence and Mel’s difficulty balancing connections with authenticity.

At the end of the night, Mel handed out roses in a dramatic ceremony that left several contestants heartbroken.

The eliminations included Robin, Roxanne, and Gerri, while Nicolle, despite controversy, received a rose and stayed in the competition

Mel and Peg’s one-on-one date in The Golden Bachelor

Mel Owens invited Peg Munson, a 62-year-old retired firefighter and bomb technician, on a one-on-one date filled with laughter and nostalgia.

The pair spent the day at a local fair, where they played games, rode rides, and shared corndogs. “It feels like the perfect day,” Mel said during the outing, as the two reflected on their past relationships.

During the evening portion of the date, Peg opened up about her struggles with love following a painful divorce.

“It hasn’t been easy to fall in love again since my ex-husband cheated on me,” she admitted.

Mel listened and related, revealing that he, too, had experienced heartbreak. Their shared vulnerability deepened their connection.

Mel later surprised Peg with backstage passes to a KC and the Sunshine Band concert.

The couple danced and sang on stage as Mel presented her with a rose, sealing the night with a dip and a kiss.

“You make me feel alive again,” Peg told him, expressing gratitude for the experience.

Back at the mansion, the mood shifted when Nicolle Kate revealed her true intentions to the other contestants.

“I told myself from the beginning, I’m not dating Mel. I’m dating America,” she said, explaining her goal to use the show for exposure."

Her statement sparked tension among the women and concern over her sincerity, but Mel remained unaware of the brewing conflict.

Group date and Rose ceremony in The Golden Bachelor

The week’s group date took place on a sunny beach, where Mel joined the women for a Golden Era photo shoot organized by People magazine.

Each contestant posed confidently, celebrating self-expression and body positivity.

Photographer Ari Michaelson noticed the chemistry between Mel and Cindy, prompting an impromptu solo shoot.

However, Carol Freeman stood out after sharing her story and initiating a kiss, earning the group date rose.

Meanwhile, back at the house, Robin attempted to warn Mel about insincerity among the contestants but avoided naming Nicolle directly. Mel replied,

“I don’t think that’s true for this group. Overall, I think it’s a genuine bunch of women.”

Before the rose ceremony, the women hosted a playful tailgate party with barbecue and games.

Gerri, Roxanne, and Cindy baked lemon bars for Mel, but Nicolle presented them to him as her own creation, saying she made “the thin crust from scratch.”

Her behavior caused frustration among the group, though Mel seemed charmed.

At the ceremony, Mel handed roses to Peg, Carol, Debbie, Cindy, Cheryl, and Nicolle, sending home Robin, Roxanne, and Gerri, the recipient of his first impression rose. As he walked Gerri out, Mel said,

“If I had to do this again, you’d still be the one to get that first rose.”

With only six women remaining, Mel’s choices continue to test his ability to find genuine love amid growing doubts.

