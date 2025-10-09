The Amazing Race season 38 episode 3 recap: Jas and Jag form a new alliance in the Czech Republic

The Amazing Race host Phil Keoghan (Image via Getty)

The Amazing Race season 38 returned with its third episode, Cry & Rally, which aired on October 8, 2025, on CBS.

The eleven remaining teams continued their journey across Europe, traveling from their previous stop to the Czech Republic.

Host Phil Keoghan announced the next destination and reminded teams that “the race doesn’t slow down for anyone.”

The leg introduced another appearance of the “Driver’s Seat” twist, a format that allows one team to determine the order in which other racers begin a task.

This mechanic, first introduced in the previous season, became an important factor once again.

Teams had to self-drive through the narrow roads of Prague and Kutná Hora, testing their navigation and patience.

Jas and Jag, who had been strong since the start, decided not to take unnecessary risks.

Instead, they formed a new alliance with Joseph and Adam and Natalie and Stephanie, two teams who shared a similar strategy. Jas explained, “We already have a target on our backs, so it’s better to work together.”

The episode focused on planning, route choices, and teamwork more than physical endurance.

By the end, one pair would face elimination while others strengthened their bonds for the next leg.

The Amazing Race continues in the Czech Republic

The leg began at sunrise as teams set off toward Kutná Hora Municipal Brewery, the first stop in the Czech Republic.

This brewery, known for its long tradition of beer-making, served as the location for the first challenge. Racers had to transport barrels and identify key ingredients used in brewing.

The “Driver’s Seat” twist came into play soon after, letting one team assign start positions for the next part of the race. Jas and Jag, aware of their competitive reputation, waited to coordinate with their new partners.

“We’ll move as a group, it’s smarter that way,” Jag said.

Other teams took different approaches. Chloe and Reid tried to race independently but struggled with directions.

A wrong turn set them back nearly an hour. At the same time, Angela and Sean faced issues reading the Czech instructions for a local task, losing valuable time.

Meanwhile, the alliance of Jas, Jag, Joseph, Adam, Natalie, and Stephanie managed smoother transitions between tasks.

Their cooperation helped them complete challenges efficiently and maintain a consistent lead as they traveled between landmarks.

Alliances, tasks, and elimination in this episode of The Amazing Race

After finishing the brewery task, teams faced a detour offering two choices: assembling traditional Czech glass ornaments or navigating a local delivery route to deliver specific items. The tasks required patience and accuracy more than speed.

“If we just focus, we’ll get there,” Natalie said as her team chose the crafting option.

Jas and Jag, working closely with Joseph and Adam, opted for the delivery task and split driving responsibilities to stay efficient.

As the race continued, minor mistakes began to shift the rankings.

Teams that worked alone fell behind when directions became unclear. Angela and Sean missed a key checkpoint and had to return to retrieve a clue.

The final stretch led everyone to the pit stop, where Phil Keoghan waited to greet them.

He welcomed teams with his usual announcement, “You’re team number three,” “You’re team number five,” and so on.

Jas and Jag’s alliance finished safely near the top group, confirming their strategic success.

The final team to arrive was Megan and Matt, and they got eliminated. With ten teams remaining, the next episode will continue the European route as The Amazing Race season 38 moves forward.

________________________________________________________

Stay tuned for more updates.