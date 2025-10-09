Mystery revealed in The Celebrity Traitors 2025: Who have been chosen as traitors?

The Celebrity Traitor season 1 (Image via BBC)

The Celebrity Traitors' highly anticipated premiere streamed on BBC One on October 8, 2025, hosted by the charismatic Claudia Winkleman, with the show unfolding within the imposing Ardross Castle in the Scottish Highlands, setting the stage for a high-stakes game of trust and betrayal.

The show is based on the original format of The Traitors, with a twist of celebrities and well-known figures replacing the normal civilians competing among themselves for the title and a prize of £100,000 for their chosen charities.

19 celebrities play this ultimate game of detection, backstabbing, and trust, divided into two groups: first, the Faithfuls, who seek to identify and dismiss the Traitors, and second, the Traitors, who work strategically to eliminate the Faithfuls without getting caught.

Claudia Winkleman says on the celebrities coming together to compete on The Celebrity Traitors, hinting that the journey is not going to be easy.

"We’re incredibly lucky these brilliant people have said yes. I’d love to say we’ll take it easy on them and they’ll just wander round the castle and eat toast for a couple of weeks but that would be a lie."

Claudia Winkleman reveals the three chosen celebrities to play as Traitors in the premiere episode of The Celebrity Traitors

At the beginning of the game, Claudia Winkleman selected three celebrities to carry the role of Traitors at the first-round table meeting.

Claudia, in a typical signature way of the show, walked around the contestants sitting blindfolded and then chose the three blindfolded celebrities by tapping their shoulders to confirm their roles. The traitors are:

Alan Carr – Comedian and television host.

Cat Burns – Singer-songwriter.

Jonathan Ross – Television presenter and comedian.

Cat Burns, on being picked as the traitor, said:

"The game has begun. I'm ready to get my hands dirty."

While Alan Carr seemed confused as he says:

"Oh my god. I feel sick. What am I going to do?"

Jonathan Ross described the whole experience of shooting the show as traumatic, due to the intense paranoia and isolation they had faced, being cut off from the outside world without phones or internet access.

The 64-year-old icon said on his podcast, Reel Talk, ahead of the show premiere that,

"I’m looking forward to seeing the reactions because obviously we went through something which – and all of us agree – was a very unusual experience."

He further continued that:

"There are so many surprises but I do hope people enjoy it. I’m not overly nervous because I’m quite pragmatic and what’s done is done, so there’s no point. And also we had no say and no control over the edit at all, and that’s what was one of the reasons why I think quite a lot of people I spoke to at the screening said ‘I’m sort of dreading this’."

The team of Faihfuld that consists of all the other contestants except the traitors includes:

Celia Imrie – Actress

Charlotte Church – Singer & Television Presenter

Clare Balding – Broadcaster & Journalist

David Olusoga – Historian & Filmmaker

Joe Marler – Former England Rugby Player

Joe Wilkinson – Comedian & Actor

Kate Garraway – Broadcaster & Journalist

Lucy Beaumont – Comedian

Mark Bonnar – Actor

Nick Mohammed – Actor & Comedian

Niko Omilana – Content Creator

Paloma Faith – Singer-Songwriter & Actress

Ruth Codd – Actress

Stephen Fry – Actor, Writer & Presenter

Tameka Empson – Actress & Comedian

Tom Daley – Olympian, Author & Broadcaster

The series airs twice a week on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 9 PM on BBC One and is available for streaming on BBC iPlayer.

An extended 70-minute premiere episode introduced viewers to the game's format and cast, setting the tone for the upcoming drama.

Stay tuned for more updates.