“Words matter”: Sean Kanan responds to harsh fan criticism and stands up for The Bold and the Beautiful team

Sean Kanan plays Deacon Sharpe on The Bold and the Beautiful

Actor Sean Kanan recently defended The Bold and the Beautiful unit against a viewer’s reproach. The actor who portrays Deacon Sharpe on the soap has a complicated character as per the storyline. From fathering a daughter with his own mother-in-law to marrying a reformed criminal, Kanan’s Deacon has a questionable story arc.

However, Kanan stood up to criticism with a firm yet polite reply when a fan expressed negative views about the current storyline of The Bold and the Beautiful. He responded to the viewer who asked for the soap’s cancellation on the social media platform, X.com. In answer to the denunciation, Kanan replied:

“You are certainly entitled to your opinion about the writing and direction of the show… you are calling for hundreds of hard working people who consistently do their best to create the very best show possible to lose their jobs…I’m sure that wasn’t your intention but words matter.”

While Kanan’s response received support from various fans replying to his post, the original post also received flak from other fans of the soap. The original post was from a viewer identifying herself as @TheSpoilerGirl. The viewer called out the soap’s head writer for being stubborn with romantic pairings and forcing the Brooke-Ridge and Hope-Liam pairs:

“The problem with #Boldandbeautiful is you have a head writer who is stubborn on pairings…This soap needs to be cancelled, move up #BeyondTheGates to their time slot. He doesn't want to adapt as a writer, so time to move on...”

Meanwhile, the plot of the long-running CBS soap is focusing on Luna’s re-emergence in the storyline with an ill-fated pregnancy. As the murderer plans to snag Will’s attention, she hopes to evade a life in prison. Elsewhere, Hope is reunited with Liam and Beth as Carter finds comfort in Daphne’s friendship after calling off his engagement.

A glimpse at Sean Kanan’s career

Ohio-born Sean Kanan née Perelman started his career in 1988 with Hide and Go Shriek. He rose to fame after playing Mike Barnes in The Karate Kid Part III. Some of his other notable movies include Rich Girl, Crash Point Zero, Sons of Italy, My Trip to the Dark Side, Beyond the Law, Survive the Game and many more.

His mentionable television series other than The Bold and the Beautiful include The Outsiders, General Hospital, Sunset Beach, The Young and the Restless, Cobra Kai, Bloodhound and more. The Emmy Award winner also received the 400th star on Palm Springs’ Walk of Fame. The actor is very vocal on various social issues and supports many charity causes.

The Bold and the Beautiful: What is up with Deacon?

Sean Kanan’s Deacon Sharpe started his journey on The Bold and the Beautiful in 2000 as the biological father of Little Eric, presumed to be Rick and Amber’s son. After Becky claimed her biological son, Rick brought in Deacon to stop Amber from marrying CJ Garrison as per the dying Becky’s last wish.

Upon landing in the complicated scenario, Deacon pursued his son’s custody. However, his son was since being raised by his grandparents and later by Amber. Meanwhile, Deacon married Sheila Carter and ran his restaurant, Il Giardino.

Tuesday, September 16, 2025, saw his son Deke return to town and run into the presumed-dead murderer, Luna. Deke met his father and informed him about finding Luna alive. Deacon confronted his wife, who is Luna’s biological grandmother, only to discover that Sheila knew about Luna’s survival. Moreover, Sheila informed him about Luna’s latest crime of raping Will and getting impregnated.

Feeling betrayed by his wife keeping secrets from him, Deacon met psychiatrist Taylor Hayes and relayed his marital tension to her. While there is an impending rift upcoming in his conjugal life, Deacon may find his dependence on Taylor crossover to something more than professional need.

Stay tuned to The Bold and the Beautiful to check out Deacon’s story arc as Sean Kanan plays the controversial character.