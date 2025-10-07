The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Luna explains living with Bill, Li confesses to Ridge, and Deke struggles to reveal shocking info to Hope

The Bold and the Beautiful airs on CBS (Image via YouTube/@boldandbeautiful)

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, October 8, 2025, hint at a tense day in Los Angeles as shocking truths and painful regrets come to light. Luna finally sits down with Finn to explain why she has been living with Bill, a revelation that leaves Finn reeling after believing she was dead.

Meanwhile, Li faces Ridge and admits she made a serious mistake by keeping Luna’s survival a secret, realizing her decision has only caused more damage.

Across town, Deke grows increasingly anxious about the secret he is keeping from Hope Logan, knowing that the truth about his connection to Remy Pryce could upend their fragile reunion.

Hidden truths, regret, and moral dilemmas take center stage in this episode of the CBS soap.

Luna explains living with Bill

Luna Nozawa has an emotional meeting with John “Finn” Finnegan. Finn is taken aback when Luna tells him why she's been staying with Bill Spencer for months.

While he is surprised to find her alive, Finn grapples with conflicting feelings.

He knows Luna's background involves manipulation and violence. Luna attempts to make excuses for her decisions.

She also announces that she is pregnant with Will Spencer's child, which further complicates their reunion.

Finn’s emotional reaction

Finn remains in disbelief as Luna recounts her story, explaining how she ended up under Bill’s protection.

Luna describes her living situation as one of circumstance, but Finn can't shake the feeling that essential facts are being omitted.

He challenges her intentions and suspects that she is playing games again.

The sight of his long-lost presumed-dead daughter alive confronts Finn with the guilt of not being in her life. Her past deceit and violence, however, such as attacking Steffy, compels him to refrain from trusting her.

This emotional conflict confronts Finn with the uncertainty of what to do next regarding Luna and her unborn child.

Li admits her mistake to Ridge

Elsewhere, Li Finnegan comes face-to-face with Ridge Forrester, who demands answers about Luna’s secret survival. Ridge is outraged that Li let everybody think Luna was dead, particularly after the mess her lie had caused.

Li confesses she believed she was doing the right thing then, but now realizes how much pain her actions have inflicted.

Guilt-stricken, Li reveals that she does not know how to repair the harm anymore. The stressful discussion becomes introspective as Li reminds Thomas Forrester of his previous errors and suggests that there is still hope for redemption—albeit possibly in vain for her.

Deke struggles to keep his secret

Deke Sharpe attempts to keep his cool after reuniting with Hope Logan. Hope asks him about the new guy in his life, but Deke does not provide her with any information, fearing what she might do.

The truth is related to Remy Pryce, with whom Deke is living and dating. Knowing Remy's past, Deke fears that Hope and others will think he is making another wrong choice.

Katie Logan’s secret request

Katie Logan reaches out to her sister Bridget for a confidential and critical favor. Katie and Bill Spencer agree that they need a trustworthy doctor to handle a sensitive situation, and Katie refuses to take any risks after Luna’s past deception with falsifying a paternity test.

Determined to ensure the results are accurate this time, Katie makes it clear that neither Li nor Finn can be involved.

By bringing Bridget in, Katie aims to secure a guarantee of honesty and medical integrity, setting the stage for potential family tension and new complications in the Spencer household.

Luna stands firm on the paternity test

When Katie brings Bridget in to handle the paternity test, Luna Nozawa looks briefly uneasy but quickly masks her nerves with confidence. She repeatedly urges them to move forward, assuring everyone that Will Spencer is the baby’s father.

Katie, determined to prevent any manipulation, warns Luna that Bridget’s involvement means there’s no chance of tampering with the results.

Catch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS and Paramount+.