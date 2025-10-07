The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next 2 weeks (October 7 to 17, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

Daphne, Carter, Deke and Steffy of The Bold and the Beautiful

Relationship readjustments are on the line on The Bold and the Beautiful in the upcoming storyline as Luna’s pregnancy fiasco leaves fates hanging. Meanwhile, Carter turns to Daphne’s comfort as Hope returns to her former spouse and her daughter. Elsewhere, Steffy’s family joins hands to keep a shocking news a secret from her. At the same time, Deke reaches out to his half-sister for job opportunity.

The previous episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful presented Luna’s shocking revelation about her pregnancy, leaving many lives in jeopardy. While Bill was found apologizing for his role in Luna’s freedom, Katie freaked out about her son’s future. At the same time, Will opened up to Electra who confronted Luna with a hit across the face.

The Spencer family’s common consensus was a paternity test for Luna’s baby. Meanwhile, Katie informed Brooke and Ridge about Luna, while Deacon revealed the shocking truth to Taylor. Elsewhere, the long-running CBS soap saw Carter break off his engagement to let Hope reunite with Liam and Beth.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Carter finds Daphne as Hope returns to Liam

Liam’s health scare brought him closer to Hope and he wished for a reunion. This left Hope in a dilemma since she was engaged to Carter, who was ready to set a wedding date. However, Carter respected little Beth’s desire to get her parents together and called off the engagement. Hope returned to Liam while a heartbroken Carter joined Daphne at Il Giardino.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that Hope and Liam will plan to rebuild their marriage again, giving quality time to Beth. Liam may consider proposing marriage with a ring. Meanwhile, Carter will seek comfort in Daphne, who will assure him about his wise decision in calling off the wedding. She may hope to push her romantic relationship, now that Carter is free from Hope.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Turmoil around Luna’s pregnancy

Katie is getting Bridget to take the paternity test for Luna’s unborn baby. Luna’s pregnancy is slated to cause much mayhem across town even before the paternity results are out. On one hand, Will and Electra’s romance has taken a hit even though the duo is not giving up on each other soon.

On the other hand, Deacon has lost trust in his wife after realizing Sheila’s role in shielding Luna and keeping it a secret from him. As such, he is talking to psychiatrist Taylor about his marital distress. Elsewhere, Bill is blaming himself for getting Luna out while Li is blaming herself for saving Luna. However, none of the concerned people are yet ready to hand the criminal over to the police.

Meanwhile, Finn is slated to learn about Luna’s survival, Li’s secret actions and Luna’s pregnancy. While he may be beside himself with anger and worry, he may not inform his wife right away. Steffy’s parents and Brooke may also decide to keep Luna’s survival a secret from their daughter for the time being.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that Bridget will drop the results of the paternity test in the middle of this confusion. Whether Will is revealed to be the father, as Luna claims, or a twist in the plot awaits the families, remains to be seen.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Deke reaches out for an opening

Recently, Deke arrived in town, moved in with boyfriend Remy and met his father, Deacon. While he forbade Remy from keeping any connection with Luna, he agreed to keep his relationship a secret from his father and others.

The upcoming episodes of B&B will find Deke visiting his half-sister, Hope Logan. He will likely express his desire to work as a designer and request for a break in the latter’s fashion line. However, he may keep quiet about finding Luna alive.

While Deke may know that Thomas will not work for Hope and expect to fill up the position, his sister may not be ready to appoint him right away since FC recently reopened her line. Unwilling to spoil her own opportunity, Hope may want to tread this path carefully. Whether Deke manages to get absorbed in Forrester Creations later remains to be seen.

Stay tuned to The Bold and the Beautiful to learn about the paternity test results and watch out for Deke’s future prospects.